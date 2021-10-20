Georgia Football Mid-Season Superlatives – Sports Illustrated Georgia Bulldogs News, Analysis & More

The bye week on the Georgia Football calendar marks the official midpoint of the season. It’s the moment when you finally get to grips with fall, Halloween and the Florida Gators are just around the corner and a nice breaking point has been reached in the football calendar.

That means there is time for reflection. A chance to look back, be grateful and recognize those who have made progress on the football field.

So as Georgia enters farewell week (7-0) and is the nation’s No. 1 soccer team, we’re here at Dawgs Daily to hand out our mid-season awards.

Offensive Player of the Year – Brock Bowers

Was there ever an easier decision when it comes to a price like this? Bowers has led the team in receiving yards as a freshman tight end, has run for a touchdown and has played in every game this season. He is the one constant in this Georgia attack amid a whirlwind of a starting lineup and he doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

Over seven games, Bowers has 25 receptions for 416 yards and 7 total touchdowns, and has five regular season games left, along with a likely playoff run on the horizon.

Defensive Player of the Year – Jordan Davis

Georgia has plenty of creditable stars on the defensive side of football, but they start off as a unit along with the feat of great No. 99, Jordan Davis at the center. Georgia’s defense is based on stopping the run first, and Jordan Davis has led the charge on that front. At the rhythm of a college football, best 62.0 yards per game allowed on the ground. Amazing stuff from Big Jordan Davis and the rest of his cohorts.

Breakout Star – Latavious Brinic

You might have seen it coming if you had seen Latavious Brini’s performance in the Peach Bowl against Cincinnati. He had an excellent highly anticipated debut for the Georgia Bulldogs. Though after an off-season that saw a former All-American transfer to Tykee Smith from West Virginia, many Georgia fans began to wonder if Brini would play that much. Well, even prior to Smith’s injuries this year, all signs pointed to Brini being the starters this season. He has played exceptionally well.

Most Improved

Attack – Zamir White

Most would look at the most improved price and think of a younger player, perhaps in their second or third year, who really took a leap as their rep share increased. We’ve moved in a different direction here, given how exceptional Zamir White has been this season. He has consistently let defenders miss and his vision has apparently improved as well. He made some money this fall by deciding to go back to college.

Defense – Quay Walker

Walker has always been extremely gifted physically. He is 1.84, 235 pounds and walks exceptionally well for a player of his size. However, he struggled with consistency at the linebacker position during his first few years as a contributor. However, this season as a starter he has gotten much better with his reads and seems to be in the right place much more often than he was a year ago. In addition, his vocal presence on the pitch has become noticeable when it comes to communicating with his teammates, a sign of a confident player.

You may also like:

Scouting Report: Who is Aliou Bah?

ESPN Designates Georgia’s Greatest Power

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube page HERE

ANDYou can follow us for future coverage by clicking “Follow” in the top right corner of the page. Also make sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven and follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.