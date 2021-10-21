Men’s tennis draws Belgian star Bailly

Austin University of Texas Men’s Tennis has signed Belgian standout Pierre-Yves Bailly (EEV BAY-lee) to an Athletics Scholarship Agreement (ASA), head coach Bruce Berque announced on Wednesday. He will join the program in January and will compete for the team in the spring of 2022.

“We are delighted to welcome Pierre-Yves to our team from January,” said Berque. “He is an outstanding player with significant proven success at the junior level of the ITF. We got to know him very well during the recruitment process and are confident that he has the work ethic, character and passion for the game that makes him an excellent member of our team. fits. team.”

“I’m very excited to start a new chapter in my life,” Bailly said. “I love the team in Texas and really enjoyed getting to know both my teammates and the coaches during my visit. I can’t wait to be a part of it and start my college career at such a great school I’m going to do my best this season to help the team and I’m really looking forward to playing college tennis.”

Born in Bilzen, Belgium, Bailly is Belgium’s top youth player, reaching the quarterfinals of the US Open Juniors, along with the second round of the Roland Garros Juniors, in 2021. He earned his first ATP point two weeks ago with a winning at the 15K Futures in Monastir, Tunisia.

Bailly has a high International Tennis Federation (ITF) junior ranking of No. 7 and good luck on the ITF junior circuit, winning the Grade 1 tournament in Villena, Spain, in November 2020 and reaching the Grade 1 final in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, just before that in October of that year.