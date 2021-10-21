Climate Pledge Arena Ready To Get Kraken For Hockey Debut





SEATTLE (AP) The first ever event at the Climate Pledge Arena, whether considered the official first event or not, was far from a soft opening. Dave Grohl said he was going to tear down the building, Oak View Group CEO Tim Leiweke joked Wednesday, just 12 hours after Foo Fighters christened the new facility. He got close, at 2 am I think he planned. The Seattle Kraken’s home survived the screams and guitars of rock stars this week and looks set for its hockey debut Saturday night when the Kraken host the Vancouver Canucks. Ahead of the first home game for the NHL’s newest franchise, the arena will have its first official event Friday night, when Coldplay performs there. The weeks events that kicked off with the Tuesday night benefit show featuring Foo Fighters are the culmination of a process that began nearly five years ago when Oak View Group was selected by the City of Seattle to renovate what was known as KeyArena when it was home. of the Seattle SuperSonics of the NBA. It was originally envisioned as a $600,000 project. When the doors open for the first Kraken game, the price tag will exceed $1 billion, with the facility now featuring deluxe premium seating areas, exclusive clubs and the industry’s first three-sided dual scoreboard system. The arena will also run on electricity generated in part by solar panels, will use recycled rainwater to make ice and will have a living wall of vegetation on one of the halls. The building also solved a long struggle to find a suitable arena for professional sports and concerts. It will also be the home of the WNBA’s Storm and maybe someday the NBA. We were very pleased with what we have created for Seattle at this moment of truth, Leiweke said. On Wednesday, finishing touches were made throughout the building, from cleaning the tunnel suites leading from the NHL locker rooms to the ice, to some concession areas where equipment had been delayed due to shipping problems. Kraken’s locker room was ready, complete with the team logo on the ceiling. But it had yet to be set up by the team’s equipment personnel after Seattle spent the first week of the regular season on the road. Ken Johnsen, the construction manager who oversaw the arena project, said shipping delays in the project’s final months caused some concern. For example, COVID-19 issues and a backlog of ships waiting to unload cargo at several ports in the United States delayed the arrival of Slovakia-made risers to be used for retractable seats in the lower bowl of the arena. Johnsen said they had to use air freight in some cases to get the materials on time. If you weren’t really keeping a close eye on things, this (chair) could be in a container in Long Beach, Johnsen said. So I’d say we’ve really started before July, focusing on what’s to come, where is it, do we get a supply chain problem, and I’m really proud that we didn’t. ____ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

