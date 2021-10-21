Aus pacer Pattinson retires from international cricket





“I really wanted to give the Ashes a chance in the run-up to the preseason, but in the end I didn’t have the preparation I wanted to go into the coming season.” IMAGE: Australian pacer James Pattinson, who suffered an injury in his decade-long career, took 81 wickets in 21 tests. Photo: Jason Cairnduff/Action Images via Reuters Australian fast bowler James Pattinson has announced he will retire from international cricket ahead of the upcoming Ashes series against England, Cricket Australia said on Wednesday. Pattinson decided to give up international cricket to focus on his family, continue playing for his state team Victoria and help nurture the next generation of fast bowlers. Pattinson announced himself on the world stage by a five-wicket haul on his Test debut in December 2011 in a win over New Zealand. He was named the best player of the series by two tests, thanks to his 14 wickets. The paceman, who has battled injuries throughout his ten-year career, took 81 wickets at an average of 26.33 from 21 Test matches. He also played 15 one-day and four Twenty20 caps for the national team. IMAGE: James Pattinson celebrates a five-wicket haul on his Test debut against New Zealand in 2011. Photo: Reuters/Files The 31-year-old’s decision to retire means Australia will have no bowling opportunities for the five-Test Ashes, which kick off in Brisbane on December 8. “In the lead up to the preseason I really wanted to give the Ashes a chance, but in the end I didn’t have the preparation I wanted to go into the upcoming season,” Pattinson said in a statement. “If I was part of the Ashes I would have to do myself and my teammates justice. I didn’t want to be in a position where I have to fight with my body when you have to be 100 per cent fit and ready to go anytime, that wouldn’t be fair to myself or the team. “Now I’ve made the decision and really hope to enjoy the last three or four years of cricket.” Pattinson played a key role in Australia’s 2019 Ashes campaign in England, where they retained the trophy after a 2-2 series draw.

