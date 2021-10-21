NFL Week 7 Fantasy Football Analysis: Welcome to the Bye Pocalypse

It’s here… the Bye Pocalypse.

After getting a taste of bye weeks for the first time in week 6, the week fantasy managers dreaded filling their rosters over the summer has now arrived. While in eight of the nine bye weeks this year only two or four teams have been sidelined, in week 7 there are six teams out. And there aren’t just any teams, they’re teams full of powerful fouls and fantasy studs.

So, while you’re without players on the Bills, Cowboys, Chargers, Jaguars, Vikings, or Steelers this week let’s take a look at how best to replace them.

The Tonyan Tank… Over six games, Tonyan is second in goals and third in runs out of all Green Bay pass catchers. Good news right? Think again. Despite the high ranks, Tonyans’ production has fallen off a cliff as Rodgers leans on others packers pass catchers – mainly Davante Adams. Adams himself has more receptions than the Packers in addition to the top five receivers and tight ends as he commands the majority of Rodgers’ attention (as he should). Tonyan has only gone over 10 yards once this year, making him a drop-worthy candidate as long as Adams stays healthy.

Pick up Claypool… We said last week that Juju Smith-Schuster’s injury would be beneficial for Claypool owners, but the receiver responded with just 3.7 fantasy points on Sunday night. Now, week 7, is the perfect opportunity for managers to buy the receiver cheaply. Despite the poor performance, Claypool still saw six goals and again operated as the Steelers No. 2 receiver in two receiver sets. Claypool has been able to produce when all of the Pittsburgh receivers were healthy, so there should definitely be better days to come as the teams are undoubtedly No. 2 – especially as he uses the week 7 goodbye week to recover from a hamstring problem.

TY returns… After starting the year on injured reserve, Hilton returned on Sunday leading the Colts in both receptions (4) and receiving yards (80). Despite only playing 24 snaps and rotating with Parris Campbell, Hilton led the team in goals and was a major focus of Carson Wentz. With Campbell dealing with a significant foot injury, Hilton could be back as the lead dog in the Indianapolis airstrike.

Pittman takes backseat… With the return of Hiltons, Michael Pittmans’ stock took a minor hit. Despite Pittmans still leading the team in snaps (46) and routes (23), Pittmans’ three goals and two receptions were both season lows. Hell still plays a part in the Colts attack, but his early season production is likely to dwindle once TY returns to action.

Dalton deal… Dalton Schultz has been a strong find for fantasy managers who missed the top tier tight ends in the draft, but his streak of strong production may be coming to an end. While still dominating Blake Jarwin in terms of snaps and routes, Schultz finished fifth on the team in goals. With Michael Gallup now poised to return after Dallas Week 7 bye, Schultzs snaps and routes are likely to take a hit. If you can sell it high and upgrade the position, it might be worth doing it now.

Add Ricky Seals-Jones… Speaking of tight ends, Seals-Jones needs to be added and possibly inserted into lineups. Continuing to fill in for the injured Logan Thomas, Seals-Jones played 100% of Washington’s offensive snaps, finished with the second-most receiving yards (58), and also scored the teams’ only touchdown. He has become a favorite target for Taylor Heinicke and is a valuable streaming option at the position.

Bateman makes debut… Rashod Bateman’s highly anticipated debut finally came this week when the Ravens rookie receiver was activated from the IR. The first-round pick didn’t explode from the stats on Sunday, but it did play a prominent role in Baltimore’s offense. Bateman was the team’s No. 2 receiver, achieving a target share of 22.2 percent, despite Lamar Jackson throwing the ball just 27 times. Bateman’s speed and gait were definitely on display and the rookies advantage is off the charts making him a must to add.

Lots of Penny… With Chris Carson on reserve injured with a neck problem, Alex Collins took over the Seattle backfield on Sunday night, rumbling for 101 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. However, Collins left the game with an injury, opening the door for a possible return of Rashaal Pennys. Penny – who won the reserve job in training camp – is expected to be activated from the injured reserve and will act as the main defender if Collins is sidelined. All the backs of Seattle should be roasted until the situation clarifies.

Cleveland Browns ball carriers… We have a mess on our hands. With Nick Chubb ruled out for Thursday and Kareem Hunt landing on IR, the Browns backfield falls into the hands of Dernest Johnson and Demetric Felton. Johnson impressed when he replaced Chubb last year and will be a popular addition this week. However, he could face a challenging Thursday night against the Denver defense. Felton on the other hand will see a small increase in work in the passing game but should not be trusted anymore as anything more than an RB3.

Kadarious and Sterling… Danny Dimes has found his favorite boys. When Shepard returned to the field in Week 6, he was laced with a team-high 14 goals. Shepard also led New York in snaps and routes, raking in 10 receptions. He is a weekly must-start. As for the rookie, Toney picked up where he left off last week, bringing in three catches on just four routes before leaving after aggravating his ankle injury again. Even when Kenny Golladay and Darius Slayton return, Toney and Shepard seem to be the top two fantasy options.

That was all for this week’s recap. Leave a comment below or get in touch on Twitter @iambrianhines if you have any questions about your fantasy team!