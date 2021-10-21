Nowicki, St. Viator use teamwork as a spark for success

St. Viator made history last weekend by winning its first girls’ tennis section championship.

Now junior singles player Maia Nowicki and the doubles combo of Allison Jodoin (senior) and Meredith Garcia (sophomore) will continue the magic in Thursday’s Class 1A state finals tournament, which will be held at various locations in the Northwestern Suburbs.

Jodoin and Garcia bring a 27-10 double play into the state final for the Lions, earning a coveted 9-16 place in the tournament.

Nowicki, who also qualified for state as a freshman, brings a score of 22-9 in Thursday’s first round after winning the sectional singles championship.

“This season I’ve really focused on the teamwork,” said Nowicki. “Since our season was cut short last year, I wanted to make the most of this year. Our team is one of the best Viator has ever had and we have all come very close this year. All the different personalities got along well. We all work very well together. As a person I learned a lot from the team and I also grew up a lot. We have a big team this year. We are especially good at lifting and depend on each other. We have been very close in recent months what drives us to do better.”

Nowicki added that her aggressiveness on the pitch has taken a step forward. “I’m a very aggressive player and go for a lot of shots from the baseline,” she said. “I look for the opportunity to hit an aggressive shot and hit it early and hit a winner. When I get that opportunity, I take it.”

As for the state finals, Nowicki has no intention of changing her approach. “I have to keep working this week and keep working on my mentality,” she said. “I will continue to give it 100 percent on the court in practice leading up to the state.”

A look at the state:

On the Class 2A side, Elk Grove’s Peyton Oda is 27-7 overall and the senior will try to add to her 94-26 career on Thursday.

“This year I improved my mindset the most,” she said. “I’m more patient and able to think more efficiently. I feel this way because I’m more relaxed and analytical while playing. By being more patient and analytical, I’ve built a new layer of positivity that helps my drive to always try improve.”

To say the least, Oda is excited to finish her high school career on the big stage.

“It’s very important for me to say that I can add to my school’s successes and I’ve worked hard to get to where I am today,” she said. “To have another chance to compete with highly skilled players is really nice. To be successful I have to stay confident and rely on my ability to perform. As I said before, my mindset has improved so much that I be more determined and confident.”

Fremd’s talented doubles duo of seniors Gracie Ha and Sonal Matta earned a 9-16 place finish in the Class 2A doubles tournament. Ha went all the way to the consolation quarterfinals in 2019 with sister Kellie Ha, winning four games in the process. Matta played three games in state singles that year. Ha and Matta won the doubles section title in 2020, but no state tournament was held due to the pandemic.

Barrington also won a section title last weekend and has the maximum six players in the state row this weekend. Sectional singles champion Emily Yoon brings a record 17-12 in the state tournament, while freshman Caitlin Kavanaugh, a sectional runner-up, is 23-10 this season.

The doubles team of the fillies of Amani Alvi and Priya Shah is 16-7 after winning the section title, while Abby Carl and Olivia Paik are 23-3 (finished second in the section title).

Conant has five players in the state tournament, including freshman singles player Kaitlyn Strlich, the Mid-Suburban League’s No. 1 singles champion (the first in school history). She is 24-5 this season.

The Cougars’ doubles team, made up of seniors Nirali Patel and Riya Jain, have qualified three times by the state and placed third in the MSL at No. 1 in doubles. They are 18-7 this season, while junior Sruthi Sundar and senior Jessica Hernandez Goncalves have 12 wins together.

Rolling Meadows senior Hanna Haber would flirt with 100 career wins if a wrist injury hadn’t sunk her sophomore season. Haber is 25-8 after finishing second in the section competition last weekend and has a robust overall record of 71-25.

Prospect’s doubles team of seniors Katherine Doyle and Natalie Katsaros is 22-11 this season and is in the state finals for its second year. Doyle and Katsaros have been partners on varsity for four years and have racked up 89 victories together, plus four MSL conference medals to their name. They finished second in the MSL this season behind Barrington’s Alvi and Shah.

Schaumburg senior Emma Tatar is also in the state singles tournament, as is Maine West sophomore Lilliam Dockal, who is 18-5 this season and 35-10 in her career. Dockal won a section title as a freshman last year and came in second last weekend.

The Maine South senior doubles team of Eva Zaskowski and Mina Radosavljevic stands 7-7 as a doubles team, but coach Jerry Smith pointed out that all seven losses are for teams also in the state finals tournament. Radosavljevic has 16 wins to No. 1 singles or No. 1 doubles, while Zaskowski has a score of 23-12 at No. 1 and No. 2 singles and No. 1 and no. 2 doubles.