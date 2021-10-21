Field Hockey: Eastern cements itself as #1, rolls past #2 Oak Knoll, 5-1

Oriental views every game as a springboard.

With each stone conquered, the Vikings hope they are closer to finding that one perfect game.

Wednesday they came very close.

A momentum-building 3-1 win over Palmyra (Pa.) on Saturday, Eastern had plenty of swagger in a road game against Oak Knoll.

In a battle between the No. 1 Vikings and No. 2 Royals it was Izzy Bianco who stole the show.

The senior achieved her first-career four-goal game to help Eastern cement herself as the best dog in the state with a 5-1 win over Oak Knoll in Chatham.

Overall, that was one of our best games this season, but I think we have so much more to offer, she said. We made some simple mistakes, but we put numbers on the board. It was a pretty good game.

Bianco now has seven goals in her last three games.

It’s a perfect system. Ryleigh Heck, who scored her 89th goal of the season in the win, steals most of the defence’s attention, giving Bianco plenty of time and space to do a lot of damage himself. It also helps that she has a deadly chance when they come.

It was just my team getting me those corners so I could get that chance, she said. Goals are great, but it was everyone on the pitch who played phenomenal.

She was quite quick to emphasize the effort of the eastern defense. It was the first time in 20 games that Oak Knoll had been held to a single goal by an in-state opponent.

We have a new defense, said East head coach Kerry Heck. Kylie Dawson went from right back to deep back. My outer backs are new and my keeper is new to varsity.

Dawson, Laci Coppola, Devin Baraldi and Tess Herman caused a headache for Oak Knoll all afternoon and Susie Miller was there to make the big saves when asked.

This collective unit keeps in-state opponents at just 0.57 goals per game.

Despite its four-game winning streak against several strong programs, Eastern knows it needs to turn the page and move forward.

It gives us a lot of momentum, Bianco said. Were definitely in the right mindset. This is over. Now let’s focus on the state tournament and winning states and end the year on a great note.

The state tournament starts later next week and Eastern has secured the second seeded tournament in the South Jersey, Group 4 Tournament.

A chip has now been placed on his shoulder as Kingsway has gotten the best seed in the bracket.

It’s just a number, Bianco said. We still have to make it through the play-offs. We know where we need to be and would get there.

