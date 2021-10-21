Game Thread: ALCS Game 5, NLCS Game 4, MLB Postseason 2021





The 2021 MLB post season would be a lot cooler if the Oakland Ash were in it, but the teams involved will definitely make it as fun as possible for the rest of us. It seems like every day is a classic thriller, and Tuesday was no exception, with a big tiebreaker in the 9th inning in the American League and a late comeback in the National League. Both series continue on Wednesday. The Boston Red Sox will host the Houston Astros one last time at Fenway Park for ALCS Game 5, and tonight the Los Angeles Dodgers will host the Atlanta Braves for NLCS Game 4. Red Sox vs. Astros Series equal 2-2 After splitting the first two games in Houston, the Astros and Sox traveled to Fenway and split the first two there. Yesterday, in Game 4, Boston led most of the evening, but Houston tied it up in the 8th, then exploded for seven runs in the 9th to run away with a blowout win. Game 5 today will feature a pitching rematch between the Game 1 starters. Neither completed three innings in their last appearance. Lineup Astros (out) LF Michael Brantley (L) 2B Jose Altuve (R) 3B Alex Bregman (R) DH Jordan Alvarez (L) SS Carlos Correa (R) RF Kyle Tucker (L) 1B Yuli Gurriel (R) CF Jose Siri (R) C Martin Maldonado (R) Red Sox lineup (home) CF Enrique Hernandez (R) 1B Kyle Schwarber (L) SS Xander Bogaerts (R) 3B Rafael Devers (L) DH JD Martinez (R) RF Hunter Renfroe (R) LF Alex Verdugo (L) 2B Christian Arroyo (R) C Christian Vazquez (R) How to watch Date: Wednesday 20 October

14:08 PST TV: FS1 Dodgers vs Braves Braves lead series 2-1 In the NLCS, the Braves won each of the first two games at home in walk-off fashion. But the series moved to LA for Game 3 yesterday, and the Dodgers answered back with their own late-inning drama. Atlanta took 5-2 lead, but 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger hit a three-run homer in the 8th to tie it. Later in the Inning, 2018 AL MVP Mookie Betts doubled the lead for Los Angeles, off former Ashes pitcher and current Braves reliever Jesse Chavez. Features of Game 4 Tonight Julio Urias starting for the Dodgers. He faced the Giants twice in the NLDS, once for five innings with one run, once for four innings with one run. In the NLCS against the Braves, he came out of the bullpen in Game 2 but blew the lead in the 8th inning. Atlanta would start Huascar Ynoa, but he was scratched with shoulder inflammation. Instead, Chavez will be the opener, something he did for his last three appearances of the regular season with winless runs each time. Braves lineup (out) SS Dansby Swanson (R) 1B Freddie Freeman (L) 2B Ozzie Albies (S) 3B Austin Riley (R) LF Eddie Rosario (L) CF Adam Duval (R) RF Pederson game (L) C Travis d’Arnaud (R) RHP Jesse Chavez (R) Lineup Dodgers (home) RF Mookie Betts (R) SS Corey Seager (L) 2B Trea Turner (R) C Will Smith (R) 3B Justin Turner (R) CF Gavin Lux (L) 1B Cody Bellinger (L) LF Chris Taylor (R) LHP Julio Urias (L) How to watch Date: Wednesday 20 October

