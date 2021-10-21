Connect with us

When is the College Football Playoff National Championship Game?

The 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game is scheduled for Monday, January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The 2021-22 season is the eighth of the GVB era. Last season, Alabama defeated Ohio State, 52-24, to win its third CFP national title and sixth national championship overall under coach Nick Saban.

The top four teams in the final College Football Playoff standings of the season will play in the semifinals, scheduled for December 31. The Cotton Bowl and the Orange Bowl are the semifinals this year. Game times are 3:30 PM and 7:30 PM ET. The final CFP ranking will be announced on Sunday 5 December.

The 2021-2022 title match is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Monday, January 10, 2022. The match will be played on ESPN.

When are the 2021-22 College Football Playoff Semifinals?

  • 3:30pm or 7:30pm ET Friday, December 31 at the Cotton Bowl
  • 3:30pm or 7:30pm ET Friday, December 31 at the Orange Bowl

2021-2026 CFP National Championships Venues and Dates

2022: Indianapolis (Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana) January 10
2023: Los Angeles (SoFi Stadium in Hollywood Park, Inglewood, California) January 9
2024: Houston (NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas) January 8
2025: Location to be determined Jan. 6
2026: Location to be determined Jan 5

When will the 2021-22 College Football Playoff field be selected?

The semifinalists will be announced on Sunday, December 5 at noon ET. It marks the final of six CFP ranking announcements of the season.

For reference, here is the schedule for CFP top 25 announcements:

  • 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 2
  • 9:00 PM Tuesday, November 9 (estimated time between Champions Classic basketball games to be announced)
  • 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 16
  • 19:00 Tuesday 23 November
  • 19:00 Tuesday 30 November
  • 12:00 p.m. Sunday, Dec. (selection day)

College Football Playoff National Championship Game History

YEAR
(PIN DATE)		GAMEPLACE
2015No. 4 Ohio State 42, no. 2 Oregon 20Arlington, Texas
2016No. 2 Alabama 45, no. 1 Clemson 40Glendale, Arizona
2017No. 2 Clemson 35, no. 1 Alabama 31Tampa, Florida
2018No. 4 Alabama 26, no. 3 Georgia 23Atlanta, Georgia
2019No. 2 Clemson 44, no. 1 Alabama 16Santa Clara, California
2020No. 1 LSU 42, no. 3 Clemson 25New Orleans, Louisiana
2021No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24Miami Gardens, Florida

College Football Playoff: Results

season 2014

  • rose bowl: No. 2 Oregon 59, no. 3 Florida State 20
  • sugar bowl: No. 4 Ohio State 42, no. 1 Alabama 35
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Ohio State 42, no. 2 Oregon 20

season 2015

  • Orange Bowl: No. 1 Clemson 37, no. 4 Oklahoma 17
  • Cotton bowl: No. 2 Alabama 38, no. 3 Michigan State 0
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Alabama 45, no. 1 Clemson 40

2016 season

  • party bowl: No. 2 Clemson 31, No. 3 Ohio State 0
  • peach bowl: No. 1 Alabama 24, no. 4 Washington 7
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 35, no. 1 Alabama 31

season 2017

  • rose bowl: No. 3 Georgia 54, no. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT)
  • sugar bowl: No. 4 Alabama 24, no. 1 Clemson 6
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Alabama 26, New. 3 Georgia 23 (OT)

season 2018

  • Orange Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 45, no. 4 Oklahoma 34
  • Cotton bowl: No. 2 Clemson 30, no. 3 Notre Dame 3
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 44, no. 1 Alabama 16

season 2019

  • peach bowl: No. 1 LSU 63, no. 4 Oklahoma 28
  • party bowl: No. 3 Clemson 29, no. 2 Ohio State 23
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 1 LSU 42, no. 3 Clemson 25

season 2020

  • rose bowl: No. 1 Alabama 31, no. 4 Notre Dame 14
  • sugar bowl: No. 3 Ohio State 49, no. 2 Clemson 28
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24

