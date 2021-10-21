



The 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game is scheduled for Monday, January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The 2021-22 season is the eighth of the GVB era. Last season, Alabama defeated Ohio State, 52-24, to win its third CFP national title and sixth national championship overall under coach Nick Saban. The top four teams in the final College Football Playoff standings of the season will play in the semifinals, scheduled for December 31. The Cotton Bowl and the Orange Bowl are the semifinals this year. Game times are 3:30 PM and 7:30 PM ET. The final CFP ranking will be announced on Sunday 5 December. When is the College Football Playoff National Championship Game? The 2021-2022 title match is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Monday, January 10, 2022. The match will be played on ESPN. When are the 2021-22 College Football Playoff Semifinals? 3:30pm or 7:30pm ET Friday, December 31 at the Cotton Bowl

3:30pm or 7:30pm ET Friday, December 31 at the Orange Bowl RANK: College Football Playoff poll | AP poll | USA TODAY Coaches’ Poll 2021-2026 CFP National Championships Venues and Dates 2022: Indianapolis (Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana) January 10

2023: Los Angeles (SoFi Stadium in Hollywood Park, Inglewood, California) January 9

2024: Houston (NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas) January 8

2025: Location to be determined Jan. 6

2026: Location to be determined Jan 5 RELATED: Complete College Football Championship History | Schools with the most titles When will the 2021-22 College Football Playoff field be selected? The semifinalists will be announced on Sunday, December 5 at noon ET. It marks the final of six CFP ranking announcements of the season. For reference, here is the schedule for CFP top 25 announcements: 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 2

9:00 PM Tuesday, November 9 (estimated time between Champions Classic basketball games to be announced)

7 p.m. Tuesday, November 16

19:00 Tuesday 23 November

19:00 Tuesday 30 November

12:00 p.m. Sunday, Dec. (selection day) College Football Playoff National Championship Game History YEAR

(PIN DATE) GAME PLACE 2015 No. 4 Ohio State 42, no. 2 Oregon 20 Arlington, Texas 2016 No. 2 Alabama 45, no. 1 Clemson 40 Glendale, Arizona 2017 No. 2 Clemson 35, no. 1 Alabama 31 Tampa, Florida 2018 No. 4 Alabama 26, no. 3 Georgia 23 Atlanta, Georgia 2019 No. 2 Clemson 44, no. 1 Alabama 16 Santa Clara, California 2020 No. 1 LSU 42, no. 3 Clemson 25 New Orleans, Louisiana 2021 No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24 Miami Gardens, Florida College Football Playoff: Results season 2014 rose bowl: No. 2 Oregon 59 , no. 3 Florida State 20

, no. 3 Florida State 20 sugar bowl: No. 4 Ohio State 42 , no. 1 Alabama 35

, no. 1 Alabama 35 CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Ohio State 42, no. 2 Oregon 20 season 2015 Orange Bowl: No. 1 Clemson 37 , no. 4 Oklahoma 17

, no. 4 Oklahoma 17 Cotton bowl: No. 2 Alabama 38 , no. 3 Michigan State 0

, no. 3 Michigan State 0 CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Alabama 45, no. 1 Clemson 40 2016 season party bowl: No. 2 Clemson 31 , No. 3 Ohio State 0

, No. 3 Ohio State 0 peach bowl: No. 1 Alabama 24 , no. 4 Washington 7

, no. 4 Washington 7 CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 35, no. 1 Alabama 31 RANKING: All major college football polls season 2017 rose bowl: No. 3 Georgia 54 , no. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT)

, no. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT) sugar bowl: No. 4 Alabama 24 , no. 1 Clemson 6

, no. 1 Clemson 6 CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Alabama 26, New. 3 Georgia 23 (OT) season 2018 Orange Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 45 , no. 4 Oklahoma 34

, no. 4 Oklahoma 34 Cotton bowl: No. 2 Clemson 30 , no. 3 Notre Dame 3

, no. 3 Notre Dame 3 CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 44, no. 1 Alabama 16 season 2019 peach bowl: No. 1 LSU 63 , no. 4 Oklahoma 28

, no. 4 Oklahoma 28 party bowl: No. 3 Clemson 29 , no. 2 Ohio State 23

, no. 2 Ohio State 23 CFP National Championship Game: No. 1 LSU 42, no. 3 Clemson 25 season 2020 rose bowl: No. 1 Alabama 31 , no. 4 Notre Dame 14

, no. 4 Notre Dame 14 sugar bowl: No. 3 Ohio State 49 , no. 2 Clemson 28

, no. 2 Clemson 28 CFP National Championship Game: No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24 Here are the top 9 newcomers to FCS football mid-season There have been seven weeks of FCS football and we have seen exciting action every week, led by fantastic player performances. Here are nine newcomers who stood out in the middle of the season. READ MORE The College Football Fan’s Guide to Week 8 Matches After five ranked teams fell to unranked opponents last week, week 8 looks set to continue the chaos of college football. Here’s what to look out for. READ MORE FCS Football Rankings: Movement in Latest FCS Coaches Poll Makes for an Intriguing Week 8 Full of Ranked Matchups After seven ranked teams lost in Week 7, four lost to unranked teams, there were definitely changes in the latest FCS Coaches poll. Here are some takeaways from the latest FCS Coaches Poll on October 18. READ MORE

