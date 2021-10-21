Washington Capitals beat Colorado Avalanche 6-3

Even though Nathan MacKinnon entered the lineup for this game, the Colorado Avalanche still hit the road with its patchwork show for their first trip to the eastern time zone in nearly two years. Enter the Washington Capitals who were an early formidable foe to test the 2021-22 version of this Avalanche team. That test failed as the Avalanche endured yet another railroad en route to a 6-3 loss in the nation’s capital.

The game

Evgeny Kuznetsov got the home team first on the board with a stellar individual effort, splitting three Avalanche players and firing the puck past Darcy Kuemper just 6:15 into the game. The Avalanche struggled to get out of their own zone and hold the puck with any authority, so it was only a matter of time.

The Avalanche finally got a break, which was a shorthanded goal by JT Compher at 13:46. It was a rare sight not only for Compher to gain much-needed momentum early in his own season, but also as the Avalanche scored only on goal on the penalty kill in the 2020-21 season. Becoming more aggressive and dangerous to the detriment of the man would be a welcome development.

That goal was the only positive for the Avalanche in the first period as they had to give up one more before the frame was over as Nick Jensen completed a 3v1 at 16:53. The Avalanche were lucky to leave just one goal after being knocked out 19-5, they didn’t see much of the attack zone and none of their top players fired all cylinders.

There were signs of life in the second period, with the Avalanche hitting back just over three minutes into the period. Darren Helm ended a great feed from Logan OConnor and the Avalanche were back in business with a 2-2 draw.

Unfortunately, after another 10 minutes of encouraging play, the Avalanche gave away the draw they had worked so hard to recoup. Anthony Mantha took advantage of very poor defensive coverage from Ryan Murray and Kurtis MacDermid in particular at 2:47 PM, taking the wind out of Colorado’s sails. Kuznetsov scored another two minutes later to put the game out of reach on a shot that Kuemper probably wouldn’t mind. Despite finishing a tie of 8-8 shots, the Capitals led 4-2.

Any hopes left of going into third quickly evaporated in 39 seconds as the top line got it all wrong for the first shift of the period and had Nic Dowd put the icing on the cake to make it clear that the Avalanche had no chance to make a comeback.

For the second game in a row, Jared Bednar tried to get a spark by pulling Darcy Kuemper and going with the extra striker. De Avalanche pulled a penalty and at 16:54 scored a nice 6v4 goal from Mikko Rantanen in waste time. They left the net empty again, but it wasn’t long before Alex Ovechkin scored his 734th goal after an overall quiet affair and that was all she wrote, 6-3 final for Washington.

Takeaways

Where to start with this mess? It’s only three games in an 82-game slate, so a lot of ups and downs are expected, but already it feels like the avalanche isn’t gelling and looking for answers. The schedule doesn’t end with an upcoming couple of tough games in Florida to wrap up the road trip and then some well-known opponents in Vegas, St. Louis and Minnesota the following week. The Avalanche will likely become familiar with adversity before the month is up.

Obviously missing key pieces like Devon Toews and two of Colorado’s better defensive forwards in Val Nichushkin and the lack of Gabe Landeskog exacerbated the malaise, but the core players who have all been in the lineup have not been good enough. You don’t even have to pull out the fancy stats to see how bad people like Mikko Rantanen, Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar were, each wearing a deserved -5 in this match. The analyzes aren’t kind to them either, as none of them, along with Sam Girard, earned more than 35% of the expected goal share.

A few bright spots this evening were the play by Darren Helm, Logan OConnor and Sampo Ranta who at times brought the team to life and didn’t stop their efforts and fights when it was clear that the momentum was lost. Martin Kaut didn’t play much in his first game of the season, at just over eight minutes he was one of the few to hold his own analytically, approaching an equal share of Corsi and expected goals. He did enough to earn another game, which is about the maximum that can be taken from this game.

The defense needs work, which is a shame because they are usually healthy in that area. It seems that Girard and Makar don’t work well together and may be part of the problem. Makar doesn’t look comfortable handling the puck, which doesn’t help. Bowen Byram, who was the only player with a positive Corsi for percentage, finished in +1 and contributed four hits in addition to his assist, appeared to have settled in well and formed a solid pair with Erik Johnson so far. Maybe it’s time to shake up the top four more, especially since Byram and Makar had a few electrical services together, albeit in the garbage time, but the chemistry is there.

Expectant

A flight south and the first of two games in the Sunshine State is just around the corner. First the formidable Florida Panthers on Thursday, October 21 at 5 p.m. MT.