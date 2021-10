It’s starting to feel like Aaron Rodgers will be a Packer in 2022

Packers fans await another year of rumors and speculation about Aaron Rodgers’ whereabouts. It’s what you’ve signed up to if your quarterback holds out and threatens to retire, only to have him return and shave a season off his contract, leaving him with only one year left after 2021. That said. Having said that, the boys’ tune has changed recently. It all started, publicly, when he claimed the futures of many guys are uncertain, including myself after losing Packer’s 31-26 NFC Championship Game to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As the team continues to win ball games and add veteran collaborators such as inside-linebackers DeVondre Campbell and Jaylon Smith, receiver Randall Cobb, cornerbacks Rasul Douglas and Isaac Yaidom, and now pass-rusher Whitney Mercilus, Rodgers’ tone has turned. Following last week’s game against the Chicago BearsCapped off by him yelling I’m still yours to Bears fans, Rodgers told the press that his most recent visit to Soldier Field as a Packer didn’t feel like his last. On Tuesday, during his weekly show with Pat McAfee and former teammate AJ Hawk, Rodgers clarified: When I walked off the field, for some reason it didn’t feel like the last time. The reason is that this offseason the team is doing what it has asked of them: trying to surround him with talent ready to play and compete for Super Bowls instead of putting too much emphasis on player roster selection. development. On Wednesday, said the quarterback. This season is starting to remind me a bit of a season over a decade ago where we had some injuries and added certain pieces to the mix over the course of the season that ended up playing a big part. I think you can imagine what season I’m talking about, which is a good thing. Obviously, his comments are about the 2010 Green Bay Packers winning Super Bowl XLV, Rodger’s only NFL title. Mind you, the team was propped up by in-season signings from staff such as outside linebacker Erik Walden and defensive lineman Howard Green. With the Packers front office operating within a win now framework, the uncertainty of Rodgers words is quickly turning into certainty. Funny how that works. The biggest hurdle is yet to come, with wide receiver Davante Adams asking to be the highest paid pass-catcher in the league. Realistically, the Packers can’t manipulate their cap much more without extending Adams beyond 2021 and pushing part of his cap down. If this now 5-1 division leader can keep the core of his team together, it looks like the quarterback is willing to take up the conversation about his future with the Green Bay Packers.

