T20 World Cup: How Team India has fared in T20I cricket since the 2016 edition | Cricket News







Covid-19 forced the BCCI to de

Looking back, India will have every reason to hold out and, as Suresh Raina said, win the cup for Virat Kohli. Virat, remember, has decided to step down as India’s T20I captain after the tournament.

The team’s form combined with domestic conditions and circuits in the UAE increase the chances. In addition, the players have recently gained first-hand experience of playing in the UAE, thanks to the second leg of IPL 2021 concluded so close to the tournament on 15 October.

NEW DELHI: Since the loss in the semi-finals of the last edition of the World Cup T20 in 2016 against West Indies in Mumbai, India have been waiting for another chance to make a ICC trophy at home. 2021 would have been that year, but if India goes on to win their second global T20 title, it will host but in a 'surrogate' home.

Covid-19 forced the BCCI to de UAE and ask them to play host on their behalf. The Covid situation in India had not improved to the extent that the country could make the decision to host a 16-team world event. The Emirates understood and opened its gates for the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Looking back, India will have every reason to hold out and, as Suresh Raina said, win the cup for Virat Kohli. Virat, remember, has decided to step down as India's T20I captain after the tournament.

The team's form combined with domestic conditions and circuits in the UAE increase the chances. In addition, the players have recently gained first-hand experience of playing in the UAE, thanks to the second leg of IPL 2021 concluded so close to the tournament on 15 October.

Add to that MS Dhoni's return to the Indian camp as a 'mentor' and the prospects start to look even more promising. (BCCI has appointed MS Dhoni as India's team mentor for the) 2021 T20 World Cup – Photo courtesy of BCCI Twitter)

CRAZY FIGURES

The statistics also point to India.

Since the 2016 edition, the team has played 72 T20Is, won 45 and lost 22. It gives Virat & Co. a win rate of a healthy 62.5%. Two games ended in a draw and three had no result. Seriously, India played 25 series since June 18, 2016. Of these, 14 were out, including 13 Bilateral and one Tri Series in Sri Lanka. The other 11 were bilateral affairs at home.

Breaking down those numbers further, India has played 32 games at home since the 2016 T20 World Cup, won 21 and lost 10. One match yielded no result.

The record away from home in the same period stands at 40 games, 24 won, 12 lost, 2 drawn and 2 no results.

