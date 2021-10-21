Fantasy Football Trade Value – Raiders Offer Strong Options

Last week’s Trade Value column was devoted entirely to how you can change the foundation of your fantasy team through trades.

This week’s column looks at a quarterback, a running back, a wide receiver and a tight end that can propel your fantasy team to the playoffs.

Please keep using Field Yates’ Waiver Wire column and my Streamers column for setup options to consider each week as the weeks go by.

Derek Carr, QB, Las Vegas Raiders

Averaging 38.5 attempts, 324.3 passing yards, 364.2 passing air yards, and 18.8 points per game, Carr has had a solid year, though largely overlooked. In fact, only Tom Brady averages a greater number of passing yards (344) and passing air yards (389.7) than Carr.



Looking ahead, Las Vegas has a favorable schedule going forward. From Weeks 13-17, Carr will play against the Washington Football Team (26.9 fantasy quarterbacks points), Kansas City Chiefs (25), Cleveland Browns (23), Denver Broncos (14.6) and Indianapolis Colts (21.4).

My two biggest takeaways from watching him this season are his poise in the sack and his ability to make plays off the script. It’s not often that people talk about Carr as a potential quarterback league winner, but this could be the season that happens.

Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

Fantasy managers romanticize what they think running backs need to be to be successful. It can be speed, power or elusiveness. In my opinion, a potential league winner plays more snaps, does more running and catching from the backfield, is ideally under 29 and commits a prolific foul. Right now, Ekeler is an intriguing player who ticks all those boxes.

We often glorify winning our competition by turning a remote find into a fantasy superstar. In the cafeteria or with family and friends, that’s a nice story to tell, but often it’s the early draft picks that are not appreciated.

Ekeler could be one of those guys. Last week, he had 55 yards, his lowest total of the year, and the Chargers’ offense looked disorganized. Now he is off this week with the Chargers on a bye. See this as an opportunity to send a trade offer.

With a schedule remaining with the Cincinnati Bengals, New York Giants, Chiefs and Houston Texans, now is the perfect time to go get him.

Marquise Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens

It’s true, the arrival of Rashod Bateman may alarm some managers, and the Ravens’ 27th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft had an impressive collegiate career with Minnesota. Bateman had a reception in every game he played (fifth in school history), and he finished his college career with 147 catches, 2,395 receiving yards (sixth in school history), and 19 touchdowns (fifth). During his Golden Gopher career, he had 10 100-yard reception games.

Now I’ll tell you a secret. The arrival of Bateman is great for Brown. It will divert attention from the many they call ‘Hollywood’ who are already having a great season. He has averaged 7 goals, 5.3 receptions, 81 receiving yards and 18.5 points per game. Brown also has three receiving touchdowns of 30 yards or more. Lamar Jackson has a passer rating of 130.6 when targeting Brown.

Baltimore will face the Bengals this week before their retirement, and still have games against the Browns (40.88 fantasy points allowed for receivers), Steelers (41.7), Packers (32.93), Bengals (37.07 ) and Rams (39.5).

Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

I’m guessing now that you think I’m a Raiders fan. That is not true. It’s just that because of the horribly tight ending landscape, you’d do well to prioritize a tight ending that will see most of the goals in their respective team.

Waller hasn’t been actively involved in the Raiders’ offense since Week 1, when he had 19 goals and 105 yards. In fact, he has since averaged 7 goals, 4.6 receptions and 54.6 yards per game. So why trade for him now?

Some fantasy managers with Waller are frustrated and willing – if not eager – to unload him for the right offer. And a strong finish to the season is entirely possible. Waller’s 317 targets, 2,716 receiving yards and 2,532 receiving air yards since 2019 lead the Raiders in each of these statistical categories.

I am optimistic that he will remain an integral part of the Raiders’ attack, and the team’s schedule for the remainder of the season positions him for success.

.