Union men’s hockey freshman Graf already shows leadership
SCHENECTADY Union College men’s hockey freshman forward Collin Graf watched the tape of his attempt to score the game-winning goal in overtime against Colorado College last Saturday.
After watching Colorado College goalkeeper Dominc Basse stick out his right pad to make the save with five seconds left to hold the 3-3 tie, Graf ended his night cleaning up the Union locker room.
I was just trying to make sure the locker room and lounge look as good as we left as we came in, Graf said during the union media availability at Messa Rink on Tuesday. It’s just part of the culture here, cleaning up here after you come in.
The Dutch have a future leader and scoring talent in Graf, who was named ECAC Hockey Rookie of the Week on Monday after conceding a goal and assist in last Friday’s 2-1 win over Colorado College. He was the fourth leading scorer in the United States Premier Hockey League’s National Collegiate Development Conference last season with 19 goals and 35 assists in 42 games when he played for the Boston Jr. Bruins played. In 2019-20, Graf had 16 goals and 31 assists in 49 games. Graf was a two-time NCDC all-star and captained Jr. last season. Bruins.
Graf is still upset about not scoring. It was a great opportunity. He had just jumped onto the ice and was skating through the slot when he took a Brandon Estes pass from the tight spot. Graf had Basse down, but Basse’s 6-foot-6 frame allowed him to stretch the right pad and prevent the puck from going into the net.
It’s OT, bad ice, the keepers 6-6, a pretty big guy, Graf said. But still no excuse. I’m there to try and end the game at that point in the game. It will bother me for a while.
Bennett was happy to see Graf cared for him so much.
That’s what you want to see, Bennett said. He said he didn’t win it for the team. We want team boys here. He is modest. He works hard and that’s all we ask of our boys.”
More opportunities are coming for Graf. The potential is there.
The only thing is he got a lot of opportunities here because he’s in power [and] one of the top lines, Bennett said. He deserved it. I thought his work over the past two years, not just what he did during the year, but what he did in the summer, [was good]. He attended Paul Vincent [Hockey], one of the best speed skating coaches in the country. I really think that helped him a lot with his skating, his skills and general knowledge of the game because he is a very smart hockey player.
Attacking, talented guys seem to be getting opportunities. I’m not going to sit here and say it’s a gift, but they do have a nose for the net that some other guys don’t. The players we’ve had here in the past, you could see the attacking guys just had a nose for the net, as an instinct, but they put themselves in that position where some of the others didn’t. I think that’s the key.
Bennett can see that Graf is a captain on the road. Cleaning out the locker room is a good example of this.
He has already shown some leadership qualities that people will never see, Bennett said. After that game, which left moments later, he was the only one cleaning up in our locker room. I can’t sit here and say someone told him to do it because I know it wasn’t the coaching staff. It was all based on the fact that he was a leader and what he learned, and what he saw in his time as a captain and here.
Current Dutch captain Josh Kosack sees a humble Graf.
He was a great first year [player] for us so far, said the senior striker. Definitely got lucky with him. The clean-up aspect, such a little something just shows how mature he is, even though he’s the youngest on our team.
