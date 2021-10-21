Gamecocks fall in five to LSU

Next game: Alabama 23-10-2021 | 03:00

COLUMBIA, SC South Carolina dropped its fourth game in a row on Wednesday night, losing heartbreakingly to LSU (8-11, 4-6 SEC) in five sets. The Gamecocks (11-7, 3-5 SEC) jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but saw their passing exposed by the Tiger service game, hitting just 0.059 in the last three sets. Three attackers in Carolina achieved double-digit kills, led by Kyla Manning’s 16.

SET ONE:The opening game was to be a battle with 14 draws and nine changes of lead, but the Gamecocks were able to take home a 25-23 win. Neither side would enjoy strong offensive numbers, with LSU hitting just .062 and the Gamecocks .220. The Tigers stayed close thanks to their serving play, scoring four aces with only one error, while South Carolina had three errors on only one ace. The Gamecocks used a 4-0 run early to take a 15-12 lead and extended it to a 21-17 lead before LSU countered with a 5-0 outburst that suddenly gave the visitors the chance. gave to take the opener. Manning, however, carried the team to the finish, with three kills between the last four points in the set.

TWO SETTINGS:LSU took a big early lead, but South Carolina’s best offensive set of the evening would be more than enough to turn the tide in what ended as a 25-21 win and a 2-0 lead for the Gamecocks. Riley Whitesides and Ellie Ruprich combined for 10 of the team’s 18 kills and the attack out-hit the Tigers .424 to .214 in total. LSU’s 10-4 early lead was eroded by a 7-1 run behind .’s serve Morgan Carter , with Whitesides responsible for three murders during that period. The serve game looked to put LSU back in the driver’s seat late as back-to-back aces gave the Tigers a 20-18 lead, but a pair of Whitesides kills led to a 7-1 run to finish the game to close.

SET THREE:The South Carolina offense took a turn in the third, scoring just 16 runs in a 25-16 loss to keep LSU in the game. The Gamecocks hit .062 with 10 kills, while the Tigers put together their best set to that point with a .393 mark and 14 kills. The team again fought back from an early LSU advantage to tie the set again at 10-10, but then lost 13 of the next 17 points.

FOUR SETTINGS:The fourth would be a similar scenario, beating South Carolina .429 to .097, giving the Tigers an 18-8 kill advantage as LSU won 25-18 to force a fifth set. LSU took another quick lead, using an 8-0 run to lead on set, and the Gamecocks were unable to regain firepower.

SET FIVE:LSU’s net defense ensured that the visiting side’s comeback would be completed; the Tigers had a game-high five blocks in the fifth set to win it 15-12 to close out the game. The Gamecocks were never able to get a foothold, but were able to tie the score seven times and even take a quick 8-7 lead before giving LSU three unanswered runs. South Carolina made it 10-10 one last time, but gave up four of the next five runs and was unable to threaten again.

head coach Tom Mendoza on helping the team come back from its losing streak

We’re going to try and find ways to help our players, it’s our job as coaches to keep helping them to get better as players, regardless of whether we prepare for a game or not. It is also the team’s decision to bring consistent energy and focus and perform at the level we are capable of and be aggressive. I think that was the most disappointing thing about tonight for me. Not necessarily the loss, but I thought our third set was probably one of the more passive sets we played.

You are leading 2-0 at home and have a chance of an important win and we tipped a lot of balls in a very passive way. Again, part of that was our first and second contacts that put our batters in good situations, part of it was that in those situations we had to have the courage to just trust your abilities and hope you’re going to make good things happen and if not for your teammates to pick you up. Instead, we let opportunities pass us by a little too much and LSU took advantage of that.

Carolina stays home for a series Saturday/Sunday against Alabama. The opener with the Crimson Tide is at 3pm with the rematch on Sunday at 12pm