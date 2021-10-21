T20 World Cup: Team Watch | Cricket News







India was supposed to host the event earlier this year, but it was postponed again after an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. The cricket authorities eventually decided that it would be played in the United Arab Emirates and Oman, with India as the official host. The T20 World Cup tournament was removed from the 2020 cricket calendar after Australia closed its international borders due to the COVID-19 pandemic.India was supposed to host the event earlier this year, but it was postponed again after an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. The cricket authorities eventually decided that it would be played in the United Arab Emirates and Oman, with India as the official host. Here is a SWOT analysis of Pakistan, New Zealand and Afghanistan:

PAKISTAN

POWER: Robust percussion and a fiery paced attack. Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali and Babar Azam will strive to shoot the top while the experienced Mohammed Hafeez and Shoaib Malik will add stability to the middle. The tempo trio of Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali and Haris Rauf offers a lot.

WEAKNESS: unpredictability. The players have to control their nerves in crunch situations. Spinners Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan have not met expectations.

POSSIBILITY: Babar Azam has been compared to several batting greats and this will be an opportunity for him to perform on the big stage. Pak has played their home games in the UAE for the past decade and knows the conditions well.

THREAT: After the withdrawal of New Zealand and England from their Pakistan tours, the players have not much playing time.

NEW ZEALAND

POWER: The reckless form of Devon Conway with the bat. Lockie Ferguson‘s ability to take wickets at crucial stages. Kane Williamson‘s calm presence and ability to send the side home. Many all-rounders in Jimmy Neesham, Kyle Jamieson and Daryl Mitchell will give Kiwis a head start.

WEAKNESS: Spinners like Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner flattered to cheat and will undergo a severe test. An unstable middle order can be cause for concern. POSSIBILITY: The Kiwis finished second in the ODI World Cup in 2019 and made up for it by winning the World Test Championship. Now the challenge is to prove their T20 nous.

THREAT: Inexperience in batting order prevents them from firing in critical situations. Lack of proven match winners apart from Captain Williamson. Their attack could also crumble under pressure if their strike bowlers Boult and Southee be hit for runs at the start.

AFGHANISTAN

POWER: spinners Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammed Nabi could be a handful for the opponents in the low and slow fields of the UAE. Wrist spinner Rashid can breed batsmen with his ruse and bag full of tricks while Mujeeb has many variations.

WEAKNESS: Striking inconsistently. The instability at home can affect their performance. The resignation of Rashid Khan as captain of the T20I in the run-up could upset the team.

POSSIBILITY: The rise of youths like power-hitter Rahmanullah Gurbaz and pacesetter Naveen-ul-Haq, who can bowl yorkers to death, have added a new dimension to the team.

THREAT: All but a few Afghan players have not played much T20I cricket due to the pandemic leading up to the tournament. Turmoil within the Afghanistan Cricket Board has not made things easy and can affect players mentally.

