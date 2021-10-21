A report on area teams

Somehow, week eight is crucial for high school soccer teams.

For some, this is the long road to qualifying for the playoffs or to a higher position after the season.

For other teams, these last three games are an opportunity to bring out some new off-season positives, especially those squads in strong rebuilding mode.

Following is the schedule of the varsity games for Friday:

Bartlesville (1-6, 0-4) at Putnam City West (0-7, 0-4)

Rejoice Christian (6-1, 4-0) at Dewey (1-6, 1-3)

Caney Valley (4-2, 1-2) at Chouteau (2-5, 0-3)

Timberlake (7-0, 4-0) at Wesleyan Christian (5-2, 4-0)

Welch (4-3, 1-3) at Copan (1-6, 1-3)

Kansas (1-6, 0-4) at Nowata (0-7, 0-4)

Pawhuska (5-2, 4-0) at Afton (1-6, 0-4)

Quapaw (3-1, 5-2) at Oklahoma Union (4-3, 3-1)

Barnsdall (5-2, 1-1) at Pioneer-Pleasant Vale (6-1, 2-0)

Caney Valley (Can.) (5-2, 2-2) at Columbus (Can.) (3-4, 2-2)

On the way to the playoffs

Pawhuska looks set to lock in the number 1 seed in District A-5, while Wesleyan Christian School sees a head-to-head showdown Friday against Timberlake with the District C-3 crown likely at stake.

Caney Valley and Barnsdall are both in solid form to progress into Week 11, which will likely require them to win two of their final regular season games.

Oklahoma Union is 3-1 in District A-6, but the battle for a playoff spot is relentless with three other teams sitting at 3-1. Oklahoma Union can secure a postseason berth with a win on Friday against Quapaw, and will then battle for the No. 2 seed behind Pawhuska.

Caney Valley (Can.) Bullpups are 2-2 in the district and almost certainly for the playoffs, but a win on Friday against Columbus (Can.) would guarantee the postseason plus potentially the No. 3 seed.

Copan has a fair chance of making it to the postseason rank. The Hornets were able to kick off that push with a win against Welch on Friday.

Dewey would have to win the last three games of the regular season to return to the playoffs for the second time in three years. It will be a tough task, because on Friday the Doggers have to play against district co-leader Rejoice Christian. But if the Doggers can sort out the turmoil, they’ll see a much easier schedule for the last two weeks.

Bartlesville High

Bruins’ focus is on a strong push to wrap up the campaign and prepare for what could be a promising upgrade to success in 2022.

Bartlesville returned half a dozen or fewer starters from last season and the growing pains are telling, along with extraordinary injuries and other challenges both on and off the field.

The latest is the loss of starting sophomore quarterback Simian Gilkey for the remainder of the season.

Bruin head coach Jason Sport confirmed over the weekend that Gilkey would be out for six weeks following an injury sustained late in last week’s game at Ponca City. Gilkey had taken every offensive snap this season so far.

In his place will be senior Harrison Clark, who is expected to start his first high school varsity Friday in Putnam City West.

Clark and Gilkey had had a fierce off-season competition to be the under-center starter.

Harrison challenged for that job (starting quarterback) and has done a good job of staying prepared, Sport said. He has a little different skills.

After Gilkey was forced out of the game last Friday, Clark completed several passes.

He threw some really good footballs. I have full confidence in Harrison Clark, Sport said. Harrison as a great set of skills. He knows our system. It will be interesting to see. Something this puts more pressure on opposing defenses because they already have this movie about Simian.

As far as last Friday’s game, Bartlesville dragged by only a touchdown, 13-7, at halftime. The Bruins remained within striking distance for most of the third quarter.

Sport praised the defensive play of the Lydon brothers, senior Brendon and junior Ashton.

The Bruins worked hard to stop the Ponca City run game, which led to the Wildcats making some key passes, Sport noted.

the more hats you put in the box, the less you have to play for defense, he said. Defensively, we can’t afford to give up big games. A few times in the second half they threw some deep passes. We have to take care of the big piece.

On the offensive side, Bartlesville played better than his seven-point output indicated. The Bruins drove the ball the length of the field on their first possession, but fiddled with it inside the Wildcat five-yard line. They also had a few large checkers that couldn’t score points.

I think offensively started to intervene and click a little better, Sport said. We were about to score and the bill was snatched and they went down and scored for a 14 point swing. We need to take better care of the ball.

The Bruins also threw multiple interceptions, including one for a pick-six.

In other words, it’s the details and not the overall pattern that have been the most expensive.

We have a lot of new starters and we’ve battled the injury a bit this year, Sport said. But we have a lot of experience with boys quality. That promises something for the future.

As for this week’s game against the winless PC West Patriots (0-7), it’s a game like any other week, Sport said. We want to be in the process of becoming successful.

The Patriots have some notable individual talents, including a Division I receiver.

This is going to be a long journey, Sport said. Must be ready to play. Wed love to see us go down, perform and be clean and have a great Friday night there.

Wesleyan Christian School

After a 68-14 win against country rivals Copan High, the Mustangs have an important test against Timberlake (7-0, 4-0).

WCS has a five game winning streak and is also undefeated (4-0) in District C-3.

Look how good we are this week, said WCS head coach Curt Cloud. Timberlake has yet to lose a game and is ranked #1 or #2 in most polls. They return six starters on each side of the ball. It will be interesting to see how we come out and react to a better team.

The keys for the Mustangs will be to respond positively and score efficiently, Cloud said, adding: I think we need to score a lot because I don’t know if our defense can hold them back much.

Cloud praised the work of his defense against Copan, except for a few broken plays.

When we went into the game, we just wanted to improve and get better, Cloud said. Offensively, we just wanted to run and get better by throwing the ball. We had success with that. I was happy with the win.

Led by the tackling and playing of Carson Tennison, WCS allowed only two first downs, Cloud noted.

Copan scored on a pass-play after a WCS defender fell in the mud and also on a kick-off return.

Other key WCS defensive players included Parker Francis, Tyrel Cloud and Kael Siemers in the secondary, Cloud said.

I thought the front linemen played pretty well and our defensive linemen handled the run game pretty well, he added. Almost everyone got tackles.

Offensively, Tyrel Cloud passed 163 yards and five touchdowns, Kaiden Fisher rushed for 82 yards and two touchdowns, and Francis amassed 110 receiving yards and three touchdowns.