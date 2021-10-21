Fans explode after Novak Djokovic . announcement

Novak Djokovic in action against Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

To be Australian Open status may be up in the air, but Novak Djokovic has delighted fans after announcing that he will return to court at this year’s Paris Masters.

The world No. 1 has not played since losing in the US Open final in August, when his quest to complete a calendar year grand slam was extinguished.

He then withdrew from Indian Wells and had fans speculate that he might sit for the rest of the year.

However, fans were thrilled to hear on Tuesday that Djokovic will be back in action at the Paris Masters and plans to also play the ATP Masters and Davis Cup at the end of the year.

Djokovic stunned fans last month with his withdrawal from Indian Wells, one of the most prestigious events on the ATP and WTA calendars.

Earlier this year he marked his intentions to change his busy schedule to spend more time with his young family.

“Sometimes it tears my heart apart”, Djokovic said he loved his family after winning the Australian Open in February.

“I will have to revise my schedule compared to last year or any season before that. Obviously time away from family is definitely something that has an impact on me.

“I’ll have to see with these rules and regulations and restrictions that apply all over the world, Europe.

“Not being able to take my family out on the road is something that is a big problem for me.”

Novak Djokovic big doubts for Australian Open

With Djokovic refusing to reveal whether or not he received the Covid-19 vaccine, his status ahead of the Australian Open in January is in serious doubt.

On Tuesday, Victorian Premiere Daniel Andrews said unvaccinated tennis players are unlikely to be admitted to the Australian Open.

Victoria has introduced a vaccine mandate for professional athletes, although authorities have not yet clarified what the requirement will be for next year’s grand slam in Melbourne.

But Andrews believes the issue will be taken out of the hands of the state government.

Novak Djokovic with wife Jelena at the Adria Tour charity exhibition in 2020. (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)

“I don’t think an unvaccinated tennis player will get a visa to enter this country,” he told reporters.

“If they got a visa, they would probably have to quarantine for a few weeks, while other players don’t have to.

“AFL players have to be vaccinated, but they are Aussies, they are not from other countries.

“I don’t think any other tennis player, golfer or Formula 1 driver will even get a visa to come here. Professional sport is part of that list of authorized workers and they should be double vaccinated.”

It comes after world No. 1 Djokovic was asked on Monday about his chances of defending his crown at Melbourne Park in January.

“Things as they are, I still don’t know if I will go to Melbourne,” Djokovic told the online edition of the Serbian daily newspaper Flash.

“I will not reveal my status whether I am vaccinated or not, it is a private matter and an inappropriate investigation.

“People these days go too far in taking the liberty of asking questions and judging a person.

“Whatever you say ‘yes, no, maybe, I’m thinking about it,’ they will benefit.”

Djokovic has won the opening grand slam of the season nine times, including the last three editions.

