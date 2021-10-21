Sports
Fans explode after Novak Djokovic . announcement
To be Australian Open status may be up in the air, but Novak Djokovic has delighted fans after announcing that he will return to court at this year’s Paris Masters.
The world No. 1 has not played since losing in the US Open final in August, when his quest to complete a calendar year grand slam was extinguished.
‘SAD DAY’: Tennis fans are stunned by Roger Federer’s news
WOW: Detail in wedding photo Federer and Mirka creates madness
He then withdrew from Indian Wells and had fans speculate that he might sit for the rest of the year.
However, fans were thrilled to hear on Tuesday that Djokovic will be back in action at the Paris Masters and plans to also play the ATP Masters and Davis Cup at the end of the year.
Djokovic stunned fans last month with his withdrawal from Indian Wells, one of the most prestigious events on the ATP and WTA calendars.
Earlier this year he marked his intentions to change his busy schedule to spend more time with his young family.
“Sometimes it tears my heart apart”, Djokovic said he loved his family after winning the Australian Open in February.
“I will have to revise my schedule compared to last year or any season before that. Obviously time away from family is definitely something that has an impact on me.
“I’ll have to see with these rules and regulations and restrictions that apply all over the world, Europe.
“Not being able to take my family out on the road is something that is a big problem for me.”
Novak Djokovic big doubts for Australian Open
With Djokovic refusing to reveal whether or not he received the Covid-19 vaccine, his status ahead of the Australian Open in January is in serious doubt.
On Tuesday, Victorian Premiere Daniel Andrews said unvaccinated tennis players are unlikely to be admitted to the Australian Open.
Victoria has introduced a vaccine mandate for professional athletes, although authorities have not yet clarified what the requirement will be for next year’s grand slam in Melbourne.
But Andrews believes the issue will be taken out of the hands of the state government.
“I don’t think an unvaccinated tennis player will get a visa to enter this country,” he told reporters.
“If they got a visa, they would probably have to quarantine for a few weeks, while other players don’t have to.
“AFL players have to be vaccinated, but they are Aussies, they are not from other countries.
“I don’t think any other tennis player, golfer or Formula 1 driver will even get a visa to come here. Professional sport is part of that list of authorized workers and they should be double vaccinated.”
It comes after world No. 1 Djokovic was asked on Monday about his chances of defending his crown at Melbourne Park in January.
“Things as they are, I still don’t know if I will go to Melbourne,” Djokovic told the online edition of the Serbian daily newspaper Flash.
“I will not reveal my status whether I am vaccinated or not, it is a private matter and an inappropriate investigation.
“People these days go too far in taking the liberty of asking questions and judging a person.
“Whatever you say ‘yes, no, maybe, I’m thinking about it,’ they will benefit.”
Djokovic has won the opening grand slam of the season nine times, including the last three editions.
with MONKEY
click here to sign up for our newsletter for the latest and groundbreaking stories from Australia and around the world.
Sources
2/ https://au.sports.yahoo.com/tennis-2021-fans-erupt-novak-djokovic-announcement-222616171.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]