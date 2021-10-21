Syracuse women’s ice hockey CHA competition preview

Get the latest Syracuse news straight to your inbox.

On Saturday, Syracuse fell to number 3 Colgate for the second time that week by multiple goals. Orange lost by six and three goals respectively, but they showed improvement and flashes of potential in their second loss against one of the best teams in the country.

Freshman Madison Primeau scored two of her three goals in the Colgate series this season, and in the second game, the team showed defensive improvement, winning the face-off and holding the Red Raiders down by two goals. To prepare for the conference game, Syracuse played a heavy non-conference schedule.

The Orange squad also lost and tied St. Lawrence, which is currently 2-2-2 in a season-opening home and away series. The Saints lost only to Clarkson, to which Syracuse lost twice in overtime. Clarkson also got 21 votes to be in the top 10 as of October 18.

The Oranges have less than a week to regroup before playing Lindenwood in Conference Hockey America’s 20th anniversary season. Looking ahead to the overall record of its CHA opponents, Syracuse is in the middle of the pack and will have an uphill task ahead of them to rise to the top.

Syracuse has gone 1-4-2 in non-conference play so far this season, playing against Lindenwood and RIT, who are both undefeated, followed by series against Penn State and Mercyhurst, who both finished in the top two in the conference last season. .

Syracuse has not had a losing conference record since the 2011-12 season when the Orange squad finished 1-8-3. Since then, Syracuse has set a record of 98-57-20 in the past nine seasons under head coach Paul Flanagan.

Last year, Syracuse took eight conference wins and one draw against conference foes, finishing fourth in the conference behind Mercyhurst, Robert Morris and Penn State. This season before the conference game kicks off, Syracuse is in a similar position, holding the third-best overall record in the conference behind Penn State and Mercyhurst.

But the conference looks different this season, as Robert Morris’ hockey program was shut down due to lack of funding and a number of other factors, TribLive said. Syracuse starting goalkeeper Arielle DeSmet was transferred from Robert Morris and provided a big boost as Syracuse has registered 183 saves so far this season.

With Robert Morris no longer attending the conference, Syracuse will play just 16 regular season conference games instead of the usual 20.

Syracuse’s first two series of conferences appear to be advantageous to take the second win of the year as Lindenwood and RIT have not won any games this season. Both teams conceded 87 goals together. Syracuse, Penn State and Mercyhurst have only listed 48.

The Oranges’ next run is against last year’s CHA champion, CHA champion Penn State, who finished with 16 conference wins and has scored the lowest goals this season.

Last season, Syracuse lost to the Nittany Lions in overtime in the first game and won the second of the series. Syracuse also defeated Penn State in the conference tournament at the end of the season.

After a break for a non-conference away game against Vermont, Syracuse will play its toughest test of the season in a series against Mercyhurst on Dec. 3-4. Mercyhurst currently holds the best record in the CHA, leading the conferences with 31 goals, with Penn State and Syracuse following behind 15.

With the exception of the possible matchup against Penn State in the Battle in the Burgh tournament, Syracuse will not play another conference game until January 21 after the Mercyhurst series ends. To close the regular season, the Orange squad closes with eight consecutive conference games, a two-game rematch series against each conference opponent.

We have teams waiting for us, Flanagan said. We have to be mentally prepared.