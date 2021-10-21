Carolina Downs NC State, 3-1





The Carolina volleyball team took their fifth straight win on Wednesday night by beating NC State 3-1 at the Carmichael Arena. Four Heels finished the game in double digits, while the Tar Heels reached .329 as a team. Mabrey Shaffmaster led both teams with 19 kills and 21.0 points, her 10th game with double-digit kills this season. The freshman also recorded her first career double-double, with 19 kills and 11 assists. Meghan Neelon posted a season-best 50 assists, more than doubling any other player in the game. Karenna Wurl had 25 digs, a new career best, as he scored three aces from the service line. Amanda Fegley also had a team-high five blocks on the net. This is Carolina’s fourth win over the Wolfpack. The Tar Heels improve to 91-32 in the all-time series against NC State. How It Happened (25-11, 22-25, 25-12, 25-22) The Tar Heels came out of the gates firing on all cylinders, scoring nine straight points to open the game. Halfway through, the Wolfpack managed to hold on, but another big run from the Heels, a run of six unanswered points, could clear the set 25-11. Tar Heels’ first set dominance came behind six kills and two blocks by Shaffmaster. Emily Zinger led both teams with a .833 batting rate, while she added five kills herself. The second set was much more competitive, with six lead changes and 11 draws. The Wolfpack was able to heat up the piece further and win the set 25-22. Carolina hit .000 in the set, their worst of the game, compared to NC State’s .171. Carolina returned to first set form in the third, with another dominant performance. After opening the set with a 12-4 run, the Heels continued to dominate the set. Three Heels each had five or more kills in the set, led by Nia Parker-Robinson with seven, Shaffmaster with six and Zinger with five. The fourth set was a tough battle from the first run, with neither team able to pull back. There were five leadership changes and 16 draws in the set. Shaffmaster continued to dominate offensively, adding six more kills to her tally. After NC State tied it up at 21, Carolina kills back-to-back, followed by: Marissa Meyerhoefer’s second collegiate service ace, put the Heels at 24-21. Kaya Merkler delivered the match point kill, her fifth of the set and eleventh of the game. The Tar Heels improve to 16-4 (5-4 ACC) on the season, the first time Carolina has racked up 16 wins in a season since 2016. Hear from Coach Sagula:

About tonight’s win “NC State is a really good team. They play hard; they have some great players. I have a lot of respect for how hard they played. I’m even more proud of our team and how resilient they were and how they fought back and suited them.” .” About how the team has improved in the last five games “I think the whole team has decided to stay aggressive in every part of the game. We are aggressive in attack, aggressive in defense and we are healthier. We have almost our full roster and that has helped us quite a bit. the mentality of these girls is to stay aggressive and make big swings at times. I think that mentality put us in a good place.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goheels.com/news/2021/10/21/volleyball-carolina-downs-nc-state-3-1.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos