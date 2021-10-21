Betting odds, picks for week 8

This is an interesting week in college football. There aren’t many marquee matchups, but there are several unranked teams that are preferred over ranked teams on the board at BetMGM. Several of those games made the pick for my pick this week.

I’m coming off a 6-2 outing in week 7, and that included a heavy bottom blow in the Nebraska vs. Minnesota. Nevertheless, that performance brought me back to .500 for the year. Let’s keep it going.

Last week: 6-2

General: 24-24-1

Time: 12:00 | Line: Wake -3.5 | Total: 52.5

Wake Forest is the last undefeated team left in the ACC. It has a tough game at Army on Saturday. The Demon Deacons are 6-0, but their last two games have been just three-point victories.

In both wins, Wake was cut to the ground, leading 208 yards to Louisville and then 354 yards to Syracuse. The Demon Deacons have the number 92 rush defense in the country. That’s not exactly a great recipe when faced with the military’s option attack.

Even though Wake Forest had a week of goodbyes to prepare for the military, I still expect the Black Knights to have enough success to limit possessions in this game. What worries me about choosing an army upset is the turnaround of a very physical road race against Wisconsin. Instead, I go with the under.

Choice: under 52.5

Time: 3 p.m. | Line: Wisconsin -3 | Total: 40

This spread makes no sense. I understand there is a potential disappointment for Purdue after the last few weeks of upset about No. 2 Iowa. I understand Wisconsin has a very good defense. But Wisconsin hasn’t done anything this year that deserves to be a favorite on the three-point road in this spot.

Wisconsin still has the same identity. It involves trying to beat opponents with its hasty play. But when the Badgers play a defense with a pulse, they haven’t been able to. UW lacks the trailblazing talent for running back it has had in the past and the attacking lines were disappointing.

When Wisconsin can’t run the ball, it pressures Graham Mertz to play through the air. He has not shown that he is able to do this on a consistent basis. Im also skeptical Wisconsin has the speed in the secondary to defend David Bell.

Purdue is 16-6 ATS as an underdog and 7-3 ATS as a home underdog under Jeff Brohm. I may fall into a trap, but I will ride with Purdue getting points at home.

Choice: Purdue +3

Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell (16) celebrates with teammate wide receiver David Bell after scoring on a 6-yard touchdown run during the first half against Iowa on Saturday. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Time: 3:30 PM | Line: ISU -7 | Total: 47

I understand why unranked Iowa State is the favorite over No. 8 Oklahoma State. Oklahoma State may be undefeated, its average victory margin is just seven points and the offense is number 81 nationally. And after a rocky start, the Iowa State team that was in the top 10 to start the year seems to have turned a corner offensively. to be.

Still, this line should look more like Iowa State -4.5, not a touchdown. The Oklahoma States defense is strong against the run and should include ISUs Breece Hall. I also don’t think the Cyclones have the weapons at the receiver to generate a ton of big plays against the secondary OSU. OSU has a good game and is much healthier at the recipient than it was earlier this month.

These two teams always play close games. In fact, the past six meetings have been decided by seven points or less. In addition, Oklahoma State is 7-3 ATS in the past 10 games as an underdog on the road.

Select: Oklahoma State +7

Time: 3:30 PM | Line: Ole Miss -9 | Total: 76

Ole Miss has a number of injuries on offense, including a smashed QB Matt Corral. One of the gambling favorites for the Heisman Trophy, Corral played a ton in last week’s win over Tennessee and was described by Lane Kiffin as not in very good shape on Monday.

Whether he has turned the corner in terms of health in recent days remains to be seen. That makes me love it even more. Ole Miss has crazy high totals almost every week, but I don’t think it’s deserved against LSU. Sure, the Tigers ran all over Florida last week. Overall, LSU’s offense hasn’t been very good. Even if this ends up being a 41-34 game, you’ll be under 76. I’ll take my chances.

Choice: under 76

Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin talks to quarterback Matt Corral (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 in Knoxville, Tennessee (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Time: 3:30 PM | Line: UCLA -2 | Total: 60

Here’s another game where the unranked team is preferred, but I don’t like a side in this game. I like the total.

Oregon showed again against Cal last week that its attack is incapable of carrying out explosive actions with the personnel it now has. Anthony Brown and this group of recipients are just OK, and the absence of CJ Verdell puts a ton on Travis Dye’s shoulders.

UCLA runs with the ball 62% of the time and wants to beat opponents through game action. Oregon was solid against the run this year, allowing opponents to average just 3.7 yards per carry. In addition, the Ducks’ defense has allowed only five passes over 30 yards.

Choice: under 60

Time: 19:30 | Line: TCU -4.5 | Total: 56.5

West Virginia nearly upset Oklahoma in Norman on September 25, followed by disappointing losses to Texas Tech and Baylor. Now 2-4, WVU will travel to TCU after a farewell. If the Mountaineers don’t get their stuff together this week, this season could derail pretty quickly.

Fortunately, TCU has one of the worst defenses in the country. The Horned Frogs allow 445.2 yards per game and 6.9 yards per game. WVU should put some points on the board here, but TCU will too, especially if Zach Evans returns to the lineup. TCU has been terrible at home spreading for the past few years, but I’m more comfortable with the over in this place.

Choice: more than 56.5