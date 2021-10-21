Sports
Men’s tennis hot heading for the end of the fall season
Annie Hirshman ’24 (she/her), sportswriter
The fall season for the Davidson Mens Tennis team has been nothing short of spectacular. After losing five seniors last spring, nearly half of the team, the four new freshmen had big shoes to fill and have done so. Captain Sam Kavarana 22 called the start of the season one of the best waterfalls we’ve had. That’s partly due to Sam himself, as Max Kachkarov 24 calls Kavarana the translator who does an excellent job of getting the coaches’ overall message across and holding the team accountable.
Our boys are doing well and [weve had] great energy from the young boys, so definitely a good start, noted Head Coach Drew Barrett. He refers to the four freshmen as a great group of guys, very energetic and outgoing, noting how they pick up on the personality that last year’s seniors possessed so strongly. Continuing this optimistic view, Kavarana says with full confidence that they all bring really good energy to the team and they are all super dedicated to tennis.
At the Queens Two-Day Invitational, the Cats took four wins in doubles and a total of ten wins in singles. The entire lineup played well with hard-earned wins in both singles and doubles from Kachkarov and Alejandro Solares 24. The Cats also boasted strong freshman debuts from Juan Camilo Perez Gongora 25, Nico Pinzon 25, Udday Singh 25 and Luca Lovrich 25 who together won three singles and one doubles. Notably, Singh is currently still undefeated in singles throughout the fall season.
Cats had strong shoes to fill after their success at the Queens Invitational. Their results at the Davidson Tournament clearly showed they were up to the task. In singles, the Cats easily defeated the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs and Solares continued his triumph with three wins. Brooks Green 22 has lived up to his leadership role with guys from the team looking up to him, as Barrett says, by taking two wins. Singh had consecutive wins, proving that the freshmen are the ones to watch.
The doubles was no different. Three duos produced three wins against the Queens Royals. The all-star duos Solares and Kachkarov, Pinzon and Gongora, Jerry Wang 24 and Singh all took convincing wins and showed how the young Cats team is a force to be reckoned with this season. Kavarana continued his success against the Royals, winning three games. Gongora also managed to get two nice victories.
Day two was nothing short of a success as the Cats took seven wins. The previous first day pairs all took dominant wins against Gardner-Webb. Solares and Kachkarov kept the mojo going and performed solidly in singles against UNC-Asheville. While both fell behind in the first set, they recovered and achieved success in the second and third sets, taking two wins each. Green and Pinzon also took two wins against Asheville. The Cats were able to show Asheville which team really ruled North Carolina. All in all a great tournament for Davidson.
The Cats had a great tournament at the UNCG Invitational last weekend. The team battled strong competitors such as Elon, UNC Asheville and UNC-Greensboro. On Saturday, Kachkarov had a great day in singles beating both the top players from Elons and Asheville. The freshmen were nothing shy of excellence as Singh, Pinzon and Lovrich all took victories on both Saturday and Sunday.
Despite the recent success, Kachkarov states that there is always room for improvement by demonstrating Cats’ hard work ethic and desire to always improve their game and get better every day.
Looking ahead, Coach Barrett discussed the future of the teams. Ambiguous, recent wins have led Barrett to state that the Cats are going to get pretty tough this year. He adds that it looks like we could make some noise. Hopefully these coming weekends will be welcomed with as much success as the previous ones.
Kachkarov discusses how future matches against predominant schools, such as an upcoming match against SEC and ACC powerhouses in the Wake Forest Invitational, is the fun part of training. In summary, the ability to cause massive setbacks is what makes sports competitive and makes training worthwhile. In general, Coach Barrett thinks anything is possible against these kinds of opponents if the team keeps a clear mind, responds well to pressure and gives itself the chance to reveal success. As Kavarana summed up, it’s going to be an exciting year with these guys.
Sources
2/ http://www.davidsonian.com/mens-tennis-hot-heading-into-tail-end-of-fall-season/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]