Men’s tennis hot heading for the end of the fall season

William Clark ’23 Serves in the Davidson Tournament

Annie Hirshman ’24 (she/her), sportswriter

The fall season for the Davidson Mens Tennis team has been nothing short of spectacular. After losing five seniors last spring, nearly half of the team, the four new freshmen had big shoes to fill and have done so. Captain Sam Kavarana 22 called the start of the season one of the best waterfalls we’ve had. That’s partly due to Sam himself, as Max Kachkarov 24 calls Kavarana the translator who does an excellent job of getting the coaches’ overall message across and holding the team accountable.

Our boys are doing well and [weve had] great energy from the young boys, so definitely a good start, noted Head Coach Drew Barrett. He refers to the four freshmen as a great group of guys, very energetic and outgoing, noting how they pick up on the personality that last year’s seniors possessed so strongly. Continuing this optimistic view, Kavarana says with full confidence that they all bring really good energy to the team and they are all super dedicated to tennis.

At the Queens Two-Day Invitational, the Cats took four wins in doubles and a total of ten wins in singles. The entire lineup played well with hard-earned wins in both singles and doubles from Kachkarov and Alejandro Solares 24. The Cats also boasted strong freshman debuts from Juan Camilo Perez Gongora 25, Nico Pinzon 25, Udday Singh 25 and Luca Lovrich 25 who together won three singles and one doubles. Notably, Singh is currently still undefeated in singles throughout the fall season.

Cats had strong shoes to fill after their success at the Queens Invitational. Their results at the Davidson Tournament clearly showed they were up to the task. In singles, the Cats easily defeated the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs and Solares continued his triumph with three wins. Brooks Green 22 has lived up to his leadership role with guys from the team looking up to him, as Barrett says, by taking two wins. Singh had consecutive wins, proving that the freshmen are the ones to watch.

The doubles was no different. Three duos produced three wins against the Queens Royals. The all-star duos Solares and Kachkarov, Pinzon and Gongora, Jerry Wang 24 and Singh all took convincing wins and showed how the young Cats team is a force to be reckoned with this season. Kavarana continued his success against the Royals, winning three games. Gongora also managed to get two nice victories.

Day two was nothing short of a success as the Cats took seven wins. The previous first day pairs all took dominant wins against Gardner-Webb. Solares and Kachkarov kept the mojo going and performed solidly in singles against UNC-Asheville. While both fell behind in the first set, they recovered and achieved success in the second and third sets, taking two wins each. Green and Pinzon also took two wins against Asheville. The Cats were able to show Asheville which team really ruled North Carolina. All in all a great tournament for Davidson.

The Cats had a great tournament at the UNCG Invitational last weekend. The team battled strong competitors such as Elon, UNC Asheville and UNC-Greensboro. On Saturday, Kachkarov had a great day in singles beating both the top players from Elons and Asheville. The freshmen were nothing shy of excellence as Singh, Pinzon and Lovrich all took victories on both Saturday and Sunday.

Despite the recent success, Kachkarov states that there is always room for improvement by demonstrating Cats’ hard work ethic and desire to always improve their game and get better every day.

Looking ahead, Coach Barrett discussed the future of the teams. Ambiguous, recent wins have led Barrett to state that the Cats are going to get pretty tough this year. He adds that it looks like we could make some noise. Hopefully these coming weekends will be welcomed with as much success as the previous ones.

Kachkarov discusses how future matches against predominant schools, such as an upcoming match against SEC and ACC powerhouses in the Wake Forest Invitational, is the fun part of training. In summary, the ability to cause massive setbacks is what makes sports competitive and makes training worthwhile. In general, Coach Barrett thinks anything is possible against these kinds of opponents if the team keeps a clear mind, responds well to pressure and gives itself the chance to reveal success. As Kavarana summed up, it’s going to be an exciting year with these guys.