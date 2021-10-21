new outdoor tables available in Roosevelt Island

The International Table Tennis Foundation (ITTF) is celebrating the 50th biennial anniversary of ping pong diplomacy and is proud to be part of the official dedication of The Chief George Braithwaite Table Tennis Court.
Taking place on October 23 in New York, USA, the event honors the life of George Braithwaite, an original member of the Nixons Ping Pong Diplomacy team in 1971.
Born in Guyana, Braithwaite built an extraordinary career in table tennis. In addition to his role in the Ping Pong Diplomacy, he also received the USATT Hall of Fame and Lifetime Achievement Awards, served on the U.S. national team in more than 70 international championships, and received the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Sportsman of the Year Award. Committee (USOPC).
The October 23 celebration will serve as the official dedication of three permanent stone tennis tables at Capobianco Field, Roosevelt Island, as well as the announcement of the George Braithwaite Community Service Award and Scholarship for High School Students. The day’s free events include a short program of memories, music, dance, poetry and drinks, as well as free play on three tables.
In addition, the participants receive free instructions for those who want to improve their table tennis skills.
Braithwaite gave everything he had and used table tennis to promote peace, diversity and equality. We must keep his torch burning to continue the work he started, said Thomas Hu, event organizer and head of the American Youth Table Tennis Organization (AYTTO).
About AYTTO: American Youth Table Tennis Organization is a 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to teaching table tennis, teamwork, and table tennis-related STEM to college students. The organization provides a path for young students to learn competitive table tennis and sponsors the George Braithwaite Community Service Award.
About the George Braithwaite Community Service Award: A $5,000 scholarship awarded to high school students over the age of 18 who are on their way to enroll in or be enrolled in an accredited college, university, or technical trade school, who have made outstanding contributions to the AYTTO program, including helping students improve their table tennis skills and sportsmanship; or enhancing, improving or expanding the AYTTO program. Applicants must be U.S. residents and nominated by the AYTTO Board, NCTTA Board, or coaches, teachers, and parents of youth participating in the AYTTO Program. (ittffoundation.org)

