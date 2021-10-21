





The George Braithwaite Table Tennis Court Celebrates the Anniversary of Ping Pong Diplomacy – Guyana Times









































House Sport The George Braithwaite Table Tennis Court Celebrates Birthday of Ping Pong… new outdoor tables available in Roosevelt Island The International Table Tennis Foundation (ITTF) is celebrating the 50th biennial anniversary of ping pong diplomacy and is proud to be part of the official dedication of The Chief George Braithwaite Table Tennis Court.

Taking place on October 23 in New York, USA, the event honors the life of George Braithwaite, an original member of the Nixons Ping Pong Diplomacy team in 1971.

Born in Guyana, Braithwaite built an extraordinary career in table tennis. In addition to his role in the Ping Pong Diplomacy, he also received the USATT Hall of Fame and Lifetime Achievement Awards, served on the U.S. national team in more than 70 international championships, and received the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Sportsman of the Year Award. Committee (USOPC).

The October 23 celebration will serve as the official dedication of three permanent stone tennis tables at Capobianco Field, Roosevelt Island, as well as the announcement of the George Braithwaite Community Service Award and Scholarship for High School Students. The day’s free events include a short program of memories, music, dance, poetry and drinks, as well as free play on three tables.

In addition, the participants receive free instructions for those who want to improve their table tennis skills.

Braithwaite gave everything he had and used table tennis to promote peace, diversity and equality. We must keep his torch burning to continue the work he started, said Thomas Hu, event organizer and head of the American Youth Table Tennis Organization (AYTTO).

About AYTTO: American Youth Table Tennis Organization is a 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to teaching table tennis, teamwork, and table tennis-related STEM to college students. The organization provides a path for young students to learn competitive table tennis and sponsors the George Braithwaite Community Service Award.

About the George Braithwaite Community Service Award: A $5,000 scholarship awarded to high school students over the age of 18 who are on their way to enroll in or be enrolled in an accredited college, university, or technical trade school, who have made outstanding contributions to the AYTTO program, including helping students improve their table tennis skills and sportsmanship; or enhancing, improving or expanding the AYTTO program. Applicants must be U.S. residents and nominated by the AYTTO Board, NCTTA Board, or coaches, teachers, and parents of youth participating in the AYTTO Program. (ittffoundation.org) Previous article Haslim leads Majestic to comfortable WCW win Next article Coach Dover optimistic for U20 Qualifiers Read more interesting content

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://guyanatimesgy.com/the-george-braithwaite-table-tennis-court-celebrates-anniversary-of-ping-pong-diplomacy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos