George wins No. 300 in Five-Setter at No. 7 Purdue





GAME CAPSULE Michigan State fought an epic five-set battle Wednesday night in a win over No. 7 Purdue, taking a 3-2 win (25-16, 25-27, 25-23, 16-25, 15-10). The victory was Cathy George is 300e at Michigan State, a memorable way for the mentor to celebrate a milestone win. The Spartans challenged the Boilers with a full game, their passing was timely, their batting errors were minimal and their service heavy, as MSU had a bend-but-don’t-break mentality. The Spartans took victories in the first and third set and came back with an impressive performance in the fifth set after the Boilers finished the fourth with a 9-0 run. MSU rolled up a season-best 67 kills, winning the block battle 9-7 and delivering seven service aces. The Spartans had several players with career records Sarah Franklin tied her career best with 25 kills, while Cecilee Max Brown had a double-double with 17 terminations, 18 digs (both career highs). MSU had its best season in B1G games (0.312), with three players reaching .300 or better. Max-Brown batted .324, Franklin .379 and Naya Gros had 10 kills and hit .471. MSU held Purdue on a .208 batting rate that night, hitting .350 in the final frame after the Boilers forced the fifth set. MSU improves to 9-9, 2-7 in Big Ten play and breaks a five-game slip, four of those losses coming to the top-12 league (Nebraska, Ohio State, Minnesota and Wisconsin). Purdue is now 14-4, 6-3 B1G. Michigan State will stay on the road this weekend, traveling to Maryland on Saturday to wrap up competition week. PLAYER HEIGHT Cecilee Max-Brown had her fourth double-double of the season with her career best in kills (17) and digs (18), also hitting .324.

Sarah Franklin 25 kills in total (best tying her career) and hit .379

25 kills in total (best tying her career) and hit .379 Naya Gros contributed 10 kills, hit a match-best .471, and had four blocks. STATISTICS AND STORYLINES Cathy George earned her 300 e victory at Michigan State, in her 17 e season at MSU. She is 300-224 in her Spartan career and is 665-448 in her 35 e season in general.

earned her 300 victory at Michigan State, in her 17 season at MSU. She is 300-224 in her Spartan career and is 665-448 in her 35 season in general. Franklin had her fourth 20-kill game of the season, including three in Big Ten games.

MSU ran a 6-2, with sophomores Celia Cullen posting 27 assists and four blocks, and freshman Julia Bishop 28 assists along with eight counts and a pair of aces.

posting 27 assists and four blocks, and freshman 28 assists along with eight counts and a pair of aces. The Spartans had a season-best 67 kills, better than the 58 they had in their most recent game against Maryland. SET SYNOPSIS SET ONE: The teams fought point by point at the start and reached the first milestone of the set 10-10. Monks had a big block and a kill to push MSU’s lead to three at 13-10, then saw the home team call a timeout at 15-12. Out of the break, a Kabengele ace and a Purdue foul pushed the Spartan lead to five, and the Boilers called another TO to try and regroup. MSU’s advantage grew to seven at 20-13, as the squad played fearlessly, racking up 12 kills (.393) with three blocks and a pair of aces, limiting their hosts to a .143 batting rate. MSU never let their foot off the gas, finishing the set with a 25-16 win. Sarah Franklin and Naya Gros each had four kills as the Spartans hit .400 (14-1-33) with three blocks and three service aces. Purdue hit only .121 (11-7-33). PACK TWO: The teams were within a run to seven, then a 4-1 run for the home side made it an 11-7 lead, and the Spartans called time-out. As MSU did in the first, Purdue built his lead over his own offense and defense with seven kills and a few blocks for the four-point advantage. The Boilers led by a whopping six, but the Spartans continued to languish and tied things up at 18, taking a one-run lead at 19-18 over a service ace from Bishop. MSU scored three of the next five and went up 22-20, forcing the Boilers to give a timeout on a Kabengele kill and a batting error that allowed the Spartans to go up by a pair. Purdue tied things up at 22-all but then gave MSU the sideout on a service foul, and with the teams tied at 23-all, Franklin put in a sharp corner to reach the set point, then at 24-24 Max -Brown went line but both times the Boilers responded with a big kill. An MSU foul put Purdue at the set point at 26-25, and a block on the right pin gave the home team the first set win. Purdue hit .182 to close out the set win, while MSU hit .225 (15-6-40), led by Franklin and Max-Brown with four kills each. Max-Brown added six digs. KIT THREE: With seven kills on their first 10 swings, MSU built a two-point lead (10-8), and despite the home team fighting back three times to tie things up, MSU led 15-13 during the media time-out. out. MSU already generated its own attack, the Spartans had 11 kills without a mistake (.579). MSU won the race to 20 after a kill by Franklin, but Purdue scored the next two to narrow the Spartan lead to two at 20-18. The Spartans immediately took the momentum back with consecutive kills of Monks and Kabengele, and Purdue called a timeout with a 22-18 lead for MSU. Both teams performed at a high level Purdue batted .344 I (16-5-32) in the set, but the Spartans flew high on a .630 (17-0-27) performance as they called timeout with a lead from 22 -20. MSU took a 24-21 lead on a Franklin kill, but the home team scored the next two to draw within a point. A smart pitch shot from Franklin over the block ended it, giving MSU the 2-1 game lead. Franklin led MSU with seven kills on 12 no-fault swings, leading her team to a .576 punching power in the set (20-1-33). Max-Brown had eight digs to go with her six murders. Purdue hit ..361 (18-5-36) in a try that had won many sets convincingly. FOUR SETTINGS: Both teams continued into the fourth set with big, heavy swings, with the home side holding a whopping three (8-5) lead before MSU came within one on a block from Monks and Franklin and an ace from Max-Brown. The two squads tied at 11 and again at 16, then the Boilers went on a 9-0 run to finish the set with a 25-16 win. Franklin had six more terminations to push her over the 20-death mark. The Spartans had seven errors, one less than in the first three sets combined, hitting only .059 compared to .222 for the Boilers. SET FIVE: The teams were tied at 5-5 before back-to-back kills by the home team allowed them to get ahead by a few. MSU got a big kill from Gros followed by a Franklin ace to tie it, and MSU had a lead during the media timeout on a Purdue foul. The Spartans gained great momentum as an 8-8 draw became a 9-7 lead on a challenged out-of-bounds call, and Gros took her 10e kill on the slide to make it 10-7. The Spartans held onto the three-point lead to 13-10 and were awarded a match point on a Boiler error, forcing the Boiler timeout. The home side made a second mistake in a row from the break and Franklin went off the block and off the track to take the win. The sophomore added four kills on nine vocals in the final frame to best match her career with 25 kills.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://msuspartans.com/news/2021/10/20/volleyball-george-wins-no-300-in-five-setter-at-no-7-purdue.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos