FANTASY Dashboard – Match 11 – FanCode ECS Greece





KSA Last five matches: NS (Average score for 73, average score against 104) IN FRONT OF Last five matches: WLLL (Average score for 71, average score against 72) KALLITHEA SIXERS ATHENS (KSA) Captain: Vaios Pringas wicket keeper: Clinton Freeman Projected top order: Parveez Niazai, Naquibullah Ahmadzai, Vaios Pringas, Jonathan Allen Projected opening Bowlers: Parveez Niazai, Naquibullah Ahmadzai Spin options: Vaios Pringas KALLITHEA SIXERS ATHENS Key Players: Clinton Freeman, experienced middle order batter, can also throw variations of medium tempo and leg spinners. Handyman, can also hold wicket. Vaio Springas, the captain is a hugely skilled batter and a tricky bowler who can use his height to achieve a variable bounce. Top scorer for KSA on Wednesday with 44 runs in two games. Jonathan Allen, capable medium pacer that is able to shape the ball around. A decent batter with a wide selection of shots in his locker. Grabbed THREE wickets in two matches. Parveez Niazai, Good quality batter with a wide selection of shots. Can easily find the border. Also likely to open bowling with a good, disciplined line and length. Will also save runs in the field with his powerful arm. Scalped two wickets on Wednesday. FORG (FRONT) Captain: Nasir Mommandic wicket keeper: Shabbir Arslan Projected top order: Shabbir Arslan, Amjad Amboo, Ali Ashgar, Omid Niazi Likely opening bowlers: Ali Asghar, Amjad Amboo Spin option(s): Nasir Mommandi, Yaqub Ahmadzi FORGE key players: Asghar Ali, talented all-rounder, can bowl quickly but very accurately in his line and length. Record wicket taker since 2019. Is economical and consistent. Collected THREE wickets in four matches. amjad amboe, useful all-rounder, second highest scorer for his side, who collected 46 runs and scalped FOUR wickets in four matches. Shabbir Arslan, the right-handed opener is Forge’s top scorer, with 53 runs in four games. Sajid Mehar, can apparently hit both right and left and bowl at a decent pace. A very special young talent, can bat anywhere in the order. Returns of 2-7 vs ACA on Wednesday. Nasir Mommandic, top-order batter and bowls of bone spin-googly variations. Scored a battling 28 from 22 balls in the second game against DEK on Tuesday. Has scored a total of 42 points in four games. Umair Javid, the tough all-rounder scored an unbeaten 34 out of 18 to win player of the match in his debut ECS game. After winning the opening game, Forge has surprisingly dropped to three consecutive losses. KSA also did not have a good day and remained scoreless on Wednesday. Both sides will be happy to win this meeting to get some momentum going into the second half of the tournament. Match Prediction: Forge (FOR) to bounce back with a thrilling win. Tune in for the LIVE action from Greece Monday to Saturday from 0530 GMT * 0730 CEST * 1100 IST * Connect with the ECN on our Official Telegram Channel

