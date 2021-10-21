Top QB, TE Streamers for Week 7





When it comes to fantasy football in week 7aka, the bye-pocalypseevery manager is a streamer. With so many fantasy items on bye weeks, everyone is looking for plug-and-play options this week. For those wondering what streaming is, this is a method used by fantasy football managers where they constantly play different quarterbacks, tight ends and defenses each week depending on the matchup. Streaming is not for the faint of heart. Some managers do it intentionally on the quarterback and tight end positions. Using this strategy typically leads to more depth in more important positions, such as running backwards and wide receiver during one’s fantasy draw. The demise leads to less one-week gains on those positions. Others use the streaming method out of necessity due to injuries or bad play. It’s week 7, we’re probably all streaming in one way or another. To qualify as a streamer, a player must not be included in more than 60% of ESPN leagues. For each position I provide a “stream of the week” indicating the priority streamer along with two more options. So after taking a look at the goals of the waiver thread in Week 7, we’re here to guide you in streaming your way through the bye-pocalypse. Stream of the Week: QB Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

week 7: at Miami Dolphins Coming from the bye week, Ryan seems to be on his way in the right direction. He is in a fantastic position as a streamer in Week 7. Ryan started off slow but finished as the QB3 and QB12 respectively in his last two matches. Now he gets a Dolphins defense that has led the third most fantasy points per game to the quarterback position (23.8). That span includes allowing two QB1 (top-12) finishes. Ryan should get Calvin Ridley back while rookie Kyle Pitts continues to find his groove. If you have a quarterback to see you and Ryan is available, he’s fantastic. QB James Winston, New Orleans Saints

week 7: at Seattle Seahawks There are always risks involved in throwing Winston into your starting lineup, but sometimes it can pay off to play boldly. Jameis has been his typical inconsistent self this season with two QB25 finishes and one QB26 week sandwiched between a QB4 finish to start the season and a QB5 finish in week 5 just before parting. With a week bye to get issues fixed, Winston gets a Seahawks defense that has put in 20.9 fantasy points per game for the quarterback position for the past four weeks. Jameis is always good for a dud, but he is also capable of winning a week. QB Sam Darnold, Carolina Panthers

week 7: at New York Giants Darnold has struggled without Christian McCaffrey in the backfield, but he should turn things around this week. We’ve seen Darnold give us week-winning performance this year, even in his week 4 QB1 finish without McCaffrey. Darnold has been bad lately, finishing QB29 and QB15 respectively in the past two weeks. But now he gets to visit a Giants defense that has earned the fourth most fantasy quarterbacks points in the past three weeks (25.9). The Giants defense is full of holes without much pass rush to speak of. Let’s hope those ghosts don’t resurface when Darnold returns to MetLife Stadium. Stream of the Week: TE Ricky Seals-Jones, Washington Football Team

week 7: at Green Bay Packers It remains to be seen whether Taylor Heinicke or Ryan Fitzpatrick will be the quarterback this week. Anyway, we’re going to continue with Seals-Jones for another week. The production and marginal numbers support another solid outing. He has finished as TE18 and TE6 respectively in the past two weeks, seeing 14 goals in that trajectory. The Packers will likely lead this game in a big way, meaning more passing volume for Washington. He’s dealing with a quad injury so be sure to keep an eye on that all week, but he’s a strong game with so many tight ends on a bye. TE Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears

week 7: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers I really feel like he shouldn’t be on this list as his weekly finishes don’t inspire much confidence. Kmet has not finished better than TE20 in any week, but its peripheral numbers suggest a breakout could be imminent. Only once this season has Kmet seen a one-game goal percentage of less than 18% and he has been at 20% in each of the last two games. The Bucs defenses are solid, but they are air sensitive, at least fantasy points. On the year, they allow eighth most fantasy points to the position and 14.4 fantasy points per game in the past three weeks. It’s risky and more of an in-depth game, but the cabinet is bare at the tight end. TE Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals

week 7: at Houston Texans Relying on a tight end to give a relevant performance just a week after being traded is risky. But at this point in the season we may have to play Ertz. Now in Arizona after trading week 6Ertz is getting an upgrade all around. He’s with a better quarterback, on better offense and with better guns around him. The downside is that he won’t be the main target on offense, like in Philadelphia. Part of the reason Ertz is a solid game this week is the matchup. The Texans are the best match-up for position, with 16.8 fantasy points per game. Ertz will learn the offense for a while, but he’s worth a try in week 7 given that offense and the matchup. Stream of the Week: Packers D/ST

week 7: vs. Washington Football Team Ricky Seals-Jones may be one of the best streaming options, but the Packers defense is still a strong game this week. If Taylor Heinicke plays, he has proven to be volatile and revenue worthy for most of the past month. If it’s Ryan Fitzpatrick, it will be his first game since he suffered a hip subluxation. The attack in Washington allowed the Chiefs to finish as ninth-best defense in Week 6. The Packers have been a solid game outside of the waiver this week. Raiders D/ST

week 7: vs. Philadelphia Eagles The Raiders’ defense hasn’t been great in recent weeks, but they got the job done in sprints. Eagles attack is dysfunctional at the moment, relying on Jalen Hurts while giving up running for most games. Hurts can turn quickly with four interceptions and four fumbles (although he hasn’t lost any yet). The Eagles attack saw the opposing defense finish in the top 10 three times in the past five weeks. Brown D/ST

week 7: vs. Denver Broncos We’ve gotten some pretty lively Thursday night matches this season. Don’t expect this to be the case in week 7. This should be a prime-time defensive matchup. Both teams are excited and coming off a short week. there is a chance that Teddy Bridgewater does not play. In the past three weeks, the attack on the Broncos has allowed the opposing defenses to finish in the top four twice (weeks 4 and 6). Get ready for a snooze fest, but that means both defenses are strong plays.

