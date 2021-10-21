Sports
Manheim Township Girls Take 6th Consecutive Tennis Title in District 3 | Tennis for girls
HERSHEY Hers was the last game to end, and the deciding one. All eyes were on her.
Not exactly a comfort zone for Jade Miller.
But Manheim Township’s No. 3 singles player showed little sign of feeling the pressure at Hershey Racquet Club on Wednesday, winning her game 6-1, 6-3 to give the Streaks a 3-2 victory over Cumberland Valley in the Class 3A Finals of the District Three Girls Tennis Team Championships.
The title was the sixth consecutive time for Township, which is 16-0 this season and will try to add to the win tally when the PIAA tournament opens on Tuesday. The Streaks will be the home side of Hershey Racquet Club, the opponent has yet to be determined.
Yes! was the short answer Miller gave when asked if she was nervous during the match. I think I played much better today than I normally do. And it was the deciding game, so I had to do my best.
I’ve been working on my forehand a lot and I think I’ve really improved it over the course of the season, and I think it’s really paying off.
Head coach John Briner said the Streaks could count on No. 1 and No. 2 wins, which they got courtesy of Avery Palandjian and Kayla Kurtz. That left it to Miller’s No. 3 singles and the two doubles matches. With Cumberland Valley taking fairly quick wins in doubles, everyone turned their attention to Miller and Cumberland Valley’s Ashley Ross, who played under that watch for about half an hour.
She doesn’t like all the people on top of her, who are concentrating on her match, knowing she has to make it happen, Briner said of the fans standing in the main hall watching the matches below. That’s a lot of pressure on a kid. So we kind of spread our girls upstairs, cheering from where they were, but not focusing all the pressure on her there.
While the game marked a sixth straight crown for Township, it was also important for Briner and Palandjian. Both were part of the final four, and Briner has yet to lose a game as the Streaks head coach during the regular season and the district playoffs.
This is a big one for me, just to continue that streak, Briner said. Township is known for good tennis and if you make it to the final, it stings to lose in the final. So we just came out here and gave it our all.
Four for four; it’s great, said Palandjian, who, in addition to the team tournament, will also play in the state singles tournament on November 5 and 6, along with Kurtz. It’s actually a super cool thing to be a part of. In previous years it was great to win; we had a close-knit team. This year we didn’t know what was going to happen. We didn’t even know if we’d make it to the districts. So it was really great to see everyone come together to win this.
Palandjians’ match ended earlier than any other and Kurtz was close, both winning 6-1, 6-0. That gave them enough time to review the procedure.
I know she doesn’t like a lot of people watching her and everyone was watching today, Palandjian said of Miller’s match. And I was a little nervous to look at myself.
Varnika Udhayakumar and Megha Lomada won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 double for Cumberland Valley, and Rochelle Kruelski and Johnavi Kotapati were 6-3, 6-1 winners at No. 2.
Previously at Hershey Racquet Club, Conrad Weiser defeated Wyomissing 3-1 for the 2A title. All four teams of HRC had already qualified for states.
At Racquet Club West, New Oxford defeated Dallastown in the Class 3A match for third place and Trinity defeated Kennard-Dale in 2A, both 3-2 scores, to secure the final playoff spots.
Sources
2/ https://lancasteronline.com/sports/highschool/tennis/manheim-township-girls-collect-a-6th-straight-district-3-tennis-title/article_2eb3fe98-321b-11ec-a961-d38e9ec8b667.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]