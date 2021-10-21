Manheim Township Girls Take 6th Consecutive Tennis Title in District 3 | Tennis for girls

HERSHEY Hers was the last game to end, and the deciding one. All eyes were on her.

Not exactly a comfort zone for Jade Miller.

But Manheim Township’s No. 3 singles player showed little sign of feeling the pressure at Hershey Racquet Club on Wednesday, winning her game 6-1, 6-3 to give the Streaks a 3-2 victory over Cumberland Valley in the Class 3A Finals of the District Three Girls Tennis Team Championships.

The title was the sixth consecutive time for Township, which is 16-0 this season and will try to add to the win tally when the PIAA tournament opens on Tuesday. The Streaks will be the home side of Hershey Racquet Club, the opponent has yet to be determined.

Yes! was the short answer Miller gave when asked if she was nervous during the match. I think I played much better today than I normally do. And it was the deciding game, so I had to do my best.

I’ve been working on my forehand a lot and I think I’ve really improved it over the course of the season, and I think it’s really paying off.

Head coach John Briner said the Streaks could count on No. 1 and No. 2 wins, which they got courtesy of Avery Palandjian and Kayla Kurtz. That left it to Miller’s No. 3 singles and the two doubles matches. With Cumberland Valley taking fairly quick wins in doubles, everyone turned their attention to Miller and Cumberland Valley’s Ashley Ross, who played under that watch for about half an hour.

She doesn’t like all the people on top of her, who are concentrating on her match, knowing she has to make it happen, Briner said of the fans standing in the main hall watching the matches below. That’s a lot of pressure on a kid. So we kind of spread our girls upstairs, cheering from where they were, but not focusing all the pressure on her there.

While the game marked a sixth straight crown for Township, it was also important for Briner and Palandjian. Both were part of the final four, and Briner has yet to lose a game as the Streaks head coach during the regular season and the district playoffs.

This is a big one for me, just to continue that streak, Briner said. Township is known for good tennis and if you make it to the final, it stings to lose in the final. So we just came out here and gave it our all.

Four for four; it’s great, said Palandjian, who, in addition to the team tournament, will also play in the state singles tournament on November 5 and 6, along with Kurtz. It’s actually a super cool thing to be a part of. In previous years it was great to win; we had a close-knit team. This year we didn’t know what was going to happen. We didn’t even know if we’d make it to the districts. So it was really great to see everyone come together to win this.

Palandjians’ match ended earlier than any other and Kurtz was close, both winning 6-1, 6-0. That gave them enough time to review the procedure.

I know she doesn’t like a lot of people watching her and everyone was watching today, Palandjian said of Miller’s match. And I was a little nervous to look at myself.

Varnika Udhayakumar and Megha Lomada won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 double for Cumberland Valley, and Rochelle Kruelski and Johnavi Kotapati were 6-3, 6-1 winners at No. 2.

Previously at Hershey Racquet Club, Conrad Weiser defeated Wyomissing 3-1 for the 2A title. All four teams of HRC had already qualified for states.

At Racquet Club West, New Oxford defeated Dallastown in the Class 3A match for third place and Trinity defeated Kennard-Dale in 2A, both 3-2 scores, to secure the final playoff spots.