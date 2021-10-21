GTTA partners with China to build a home for table tennis





THE Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) has partnered with the People’s Republic of China through its embassy in Guyana to build a facility accredited by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF). At a recent press conference, GTTA chairman Godfrey Munroe announced that the association is finalizing its proposal to build a table tennis facility at the National Racquet Center, Woolford Avenue. Munroe indicated that they had arrangements with the Chinese government through its embassy in Guyana, and that a commitment had been made to provide aid. They (the government of China) have made a commitment to fund a facility for us once the land purchase is available and this was conveyed to Secretary (Charles) Ramson Jr, Munroe explained. The GTTA head further indicated that there was a preliminary meeting with Charg daffaires Chen Xilai confirming the above and that they are currently finalizing details of architectural designs and estimated costs. Munroe firmly believes that such an investment will yield significant benefits, as there is no high-performance center in the Anglophone Caribbean. If Guyana can take advantage of that, it means ITTF support as a hotspot for equipment, host tournaments, junior circuit meaning monetization, awareness for athletes and table tennis experts coming to Guyana along with structured tournaments makes it so critical, he continued. Guyana Olympic Association president KA Juman-Yassin praised the government for its impetus in the sport and expressed the hope that table tennis will have a home. The chairman of the GOA underlined the need for the facility to have a future in mind and not just a short-term goal. The facility will need to accommodate 12 tables (eight for leagues and four for practice), along with other amenities to meet ITTF standards and would represent a move from Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, which is currently the hub for the sport. , but it has to compete with many other disciplines for space and time.

