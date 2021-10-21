Michigan hosts Top-10 Matchups vs. no. 3 Rutgers, No. 8 Maryland

2 Michigan welcomes No. 3 Rutgers at 4:30 p.m. on Friday (October 22) and No. 8 Maryland at 1 p.m. on Sunday (Oct. 24) for his final regular season home stand at Ocker Field.

The Wolverines, who lead the nation with an average attendance of 800, remain unbeaten at home this season (5-0).

Michigan ranks third in the nation in scoring average (3.78) and scoring margin (2.81); 10 of the last 13 goals have come from the penalty corner attack.

THIS WEEK

Friday 22 Oct. — vs. #3 Rutgers (Phyllis Ocker Field), 4:30 p.m.

TV: B1G+ | Live Statistics | live video

Sunday 24 Oct. — vs. Maryland (Phyllis Ocker Field), 1:00 PM

TV: B1G+ | Live Statistics | live video

Game day information: Phyllis Ocker Field Information | Free entrance

Social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

The #2-ranked University of Michigan (12-1, 4-1 Big Ten) hockey team will close out the home leg of the regular season schedule this weekend with a pair of top-10 matchups at Phyllis Ocker Field. The Wolverines host No. 3 Rutgers (12-2, 4-1 Big Ten) at 4:30 p.m. Friday (October 22) before celebrating Senior Day against No. 8 Maryland (10-5, 1-4 Big Ten) at 1 p.m. on Sunday (Oct. 24). Both matches will be streamed live on B1G+.

Wolverine Bites

The Wolverines Will Honor Their Three Graduating “Super” Seniors – Graduate Student Kate Burney and fifth year seniors Hall O’Neill and Emma Tamer — prior to Sunday’s home final. Over the past five seasons, the quintet has contributed to a true 75-21 record, three regular season Big Ten titles, two Big Ten Tournament titles and four NCAA Tournament appearances, including two trips to the NCAA Final Four in 2017 and Spring 2021 .

Michigan saw its undefeated run to start the season ended with its 2-1 shootout loss to No. 1 Iowa last Friday (October 15). The 11-0 start was the best in program history. The Wolverines defeated their opponent 45-8 over the piece. Michigan came back to the winning lane last Sunday (October 17) with a 5-3 decision in Indiana to improve to 12-1 on the season.

Despite the loss, the Wolverines remained No. 2 in the most recent NFHCA coaching poll — behind No. 1 Iowa. UM holds seven victories over ranked teams, including No. 1 North Carolina (August 3-2, 27) in the season opener and, more recently, No. 6 Northwestern (October 2-1, 8), and No. 3 Louisville (October 2). -1, October 10). The Big Ten Conference has six teams in the top 10 and five in the top six in the rankings. [ NFHCA Coaches Poll ]

Michigan is a perfect 5-0 this season at Ocker Field, beating its opponents at home 24-4. The Wolverines lead the nation in average attendance (800) and are second in total attendance (4,002). UM holds an impressive record of 196-56 in its home facility since its inauguration in 1995, including a solid record of 91-19 over the past 11 seasons.

Michigan’s penalty corner has been particularly effective in the last six games, with 10 of 13 goals scored across the range from the attack corner. Conversely, UM has not allowed a goal from the field in the past six games. Aside from Iowa’s shootouts, all seven goals from UM’s opponents across the six games came from the penalty corner.

Michigan ranks third nationally with a scoring average of 3.78 and a scoring margin of 2.81. Senior Sofia Southami in second place averaging 1.45 goals per game this season — behind Erin Matson, two-time NFHCA Player of the Year in North Carolina, at 1.50. Southam have scored 16 goals in 11 appearances this season and can boast four multi-goal games and four game winners. She went into the season with 11 career goals, while her best season was five as a freshman.

Michigan is seventh nationally with an average of 0.96 goals, while senior goalkeeper Anna Spieker is individually in 10th place with a 1.04 GAA. The Wolverines have earned four shutouts with two complete game efforts for Spieker. With 20 career breaks, Spieker shares second place on the Michigan career leaders list, tied with Laure Pieri (20, 1976-79). Sam Swenson (2014-17) owns the program record with 23 career breaks.

Scouting the opposition

Rutgers — The Scarlet Knights enter the weekend with a 12-2 record of the season and are 4-1 in the Big Ten play after beating Maryland, 1-0, and Columbia, 2-0, in their most recent outings (15 October). -17). Goalkeeper Gianna Glatz is sixth in the nation for save rate (0.811) and has earned four consecutive shutouts this weekend. Michigan leads the all-time series against the Scarlet Knights, 10-1, dating back to 1992. UM twice defeated Rutgers 1-0 at Ocker Field last season.

Maryland — The Terrapins are 10-5 going into the weekend and 1-4 in the Big Ten after splitting games against Rutgers (L, 0-1) and UConn (W, 3-2) last weekend (October 15-17 ). Goalkeeper Noelle Frost recorded her 200th career save while head coach Missy Meharg took her 600th win with the Terps in those weekend games. Bibi Donraat leads the team this season with eight goals, followed by Hope Rose, two-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week, with six. Maryland leads the all-time series 18-4 against Michigan. UM has claimed four of the last six meetings, including each of the last three.

Last timeout

The Wolverines split a few road games this past weekend and suffered their first loss of the season 2-1 in a shootout at No. 1 Iowa before bouncing back with a 5-3 decision in Indiana. UM sacrificed a late lead against the Hawkeyes, who scored with less than three minutes left in the regular season to force extra time. Five different Wolverines scored against IU, while three of Michigan’s five goals were scored on penalty corners. Senior Inserter Kathryn Peterson posted a goal and an assist, while senior stopper Katie Anderson earned a few assists. [ Recaps: Iowa | Indiana ]

Next one

Friday 29 Oct. — at Penn State (State College, Pa.), 6:00 PM