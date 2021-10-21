Sports
UCLA Football Practice Report: October 20
Heading into what will be their biggest game of the year, it looks like the Bruins will be as close to full strength as possible by mid-season.
UCLA football (5-2, 3-1 Pac-12) kept its final practice open to the media on Wednesday before going behind closed doors to prepare for Oregon’s arrival (5-1, 2-1) on Saturday . In what has been a relatively light year so far for the Bruins in terms of serious injuries, they look on track to throw their most complete roster yet this weekend with the national spotlight on them.
There was no sign of center Sam Marrazzo or tight end Mike Martinez, but that was to be expected. From what we’ve seen of them over the past few weeks, it still looks like they’ll be out for at least a few more weeks.
Apart from those two missing, there was not much injury news to report on Wednesday.
Offensive lineman Patrick Selna and scout team tight end Michael Churich started out on the stationary bikes with no other players in the area. They were eventually joined by defensive lineman Sitiveni Havili-Kaufusi and linebacker Kobey Fitzgerald.
Defending lineman Quintin Somerville did some stretching and weight exercises on the field alongside Selna, as he was also kept out of practice. However, as we reported on Monday, Somerville has been out of the boat he’s been in since August, so at least he’s making progress towards a return.
We were unable to locate Christian Grubb or receiver Colson Yankoff, but they are both working their way back from serious injuries and were not available in practice anyway.
And that was it, really.
Recipient Kyle Philips, linebacker Kain Medrano and cornerback Mo Osling III were all full-fledged participants on Wednesday after getting a little easier on Monday. Edge rusher Mitchell Agude took part in all the defensive drills, and except when he went to a trainer to have his wrist or hand taped, he looked like his normal self.
The injury advantage certainly seems to be leaning toward UCLA on Saturday, as Oregon has ruled out several starters for the year on the backs of CJ Verdell and safety Bennett Williams. Even key players like center Alex Forsyth, running back Trey Benson and outside linebacker Mase Funa who could play against the Bruins are all working their way back from injuries that kept them out of games, and cornerback DJ James has also been slammed.
Back in Westwood, the almost completely healthy squad went through its normal routine while practicing at the Wasserman Football Center.
The return team kicked things off, with receivers Kazmeir Allen and Chase Cota knocking out the replays. We didn’t think at first that Cota would ever really see the field in this role, but it looked like Keegan Jones was going back from the returner role to the role of wingman in which Martell Irby starts.
Cota had the best return of the period – and that’s not to say that Allen looked sluggish or bad, just that Cota was actually the only one who could break off one that wasn’t blown to death before reaching the 100-foot line.
When the team split for individuals, the attack performed some uptempo drills on the south field. We didn’t see the 1’s work, but with the 2’s quarterback Ethan Garbers ran, Zach Charbonnet ran, left tackle Garrett DiGiorgio, left guard Atonio Mafi, center Benjamin Roy Jr., right guard Justin Williams and right tackle Brad Whitworth.
The receivers and running backs ran their usual routes, with Jones showing some really nice speed to get under the ball with one deep throw, leading to a few ooh’s and aah’s and a “good catch” from a teammate.
There were no surprise guest appearances in practice Wednesday, although the Los Angeles Chargers running back Joshua Kelley did stop by on Tuesday.
