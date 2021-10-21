Women’s Tennis Set to Compete in Southwest Regionals





SAN DIEGO, Calif. – The Arizona Wildcats head to Southern California for the 2021 ITA Southwest Regionals, where eight Wildcats will compete in singles and doubles. The tournament kicks off with doubles at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 21, and progresses to singles after they’ve been completed. Schedule for Thursday 21 October 8:30 a.m. (MST) – Fry/Ryngler vs. Puehse/Strombacha (GCU)

08:30. (MST) – Iglupas/Castillo-Mezavs. Vagramov/Catanzarite

8:30 a.m. (MST) – Wilkins/Ziouti vs. Homolkova/Le Du

8:30 AM (MST) – Meraz / Nevenhoven Totah / Pavani (UCI)

9:15 AM (MST) – Parker Fry vs. Nikki Fair(PEPP)

vs. Nikki Fair(PEPP) 10:30 AM (MST) – Kayla Wilkins vs. Elizaveta Volodko (UCSB)

vs. Elizaveta Volodko (UCSB) 10:30 AM (MST) – Kayla Merazi vs Regina Pitts (SDSU)

vs Regina Pitts (SDSU) 10:30 AM (MST) – Khim Iglupas against Wiktoria Rutowska (LMU)

against Wiktoria Rutowska (LMU) 11:15 AM (MST) – Salma Zoutic against Emily Fowler (UCI)

against Emily Fowler (UCI) 11:15 AM (MST) – Belen Nevenhoven vs Jessi Muljat (USD)

vs Jessi Muljat (USD) 11:45 AM (MST) – Midori Castillo-Meza vs. Satsuki Takamura (UH)

vs. Satsuki Takamura (UH) 11:45 AM (MST) – Lexi Ryngler against Kaytlin Taylor (CSUF) Junior Lexi Ryngler enters the tournament after winning her first singles match as a Wildcat in her final tournament. In doubles she will compete with her partner Parker Fry , who leads the team in singles, wins after the first two tournaments. Fry has a 3-1 singles record and will face Nikki Reasonable of Pepperdine in the first round. Senior Khim Iglupas will participate in her second tournament of the fall season after playing only one singles in her first tournament in Baylor. She will face Wiktoria Rutowska from Loyola Marymount in the first round of singles. Iglupas will pair up with freshmen Midori Castillo-Meza , who is looking for her first win as an Arizona Wildcat. Kayla Wilkins and Salma Zoutic will team up in the doubles against Homolkova/Le Du in the first round. Ziouti has two wins during the fall season with her only two losses against ranked opponents. Wilkins enters her second tournament, aiming for her first win of the season against UCSB’s Elizaveta Volodko. The last double pair consists of two freshmen, Kayla Merazi and Belen Nevenhoven . Both freshmen won two singles in the fall season, and Meraz also took a double win in her first tournament.

