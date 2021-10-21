Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Justin Turner likely out for rest of postseason with hamstring injury





LOS ANGELES — His hamstring injury and his season probably over, Justin Turner came within 25 feet of first base and tried to stop. He throttled back, stumbling at first before slowing down enough to make him limp. Slowly and painfully, he made his way back to the Dodgers’ dugout, shivering with every step, before Albert Pujols helped him down the stairs and through the tunnel leading to the clubhouse. So now, one defeat away from an inglorious end to a remarkable season, the Dodgers face a 3-1 deficit in the National League Championship Series without their All-Star third baseman, who sustained a hamstring injury while in a hit a double. -play in the seventh inning of the 9-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 on Wednesday-evening. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed in his post-game interview that the first indication is that Turner has a grade 2 strain, which is defined as a partial tear of one or more hamstrings. “So I think that will be it for him,” Roberts said. The normal recovery period for a partial tear is four to eight weeks. Dodgers All-Star Justin Turner’s season is likely to be over due to a Grade 2 hamstring injury. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images Turner’s injury is just one more addition to the Dodgers’ list of unavailable star players. Starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw has been out with a forearm/elbow injury since early October, and at least first baseman Max Muncy was lost to the NLCS with an elbow injury he sustained on the last day of the regular season. Turner is one of many Dodgers regulars who have struggled offensively during the postseason. He had only one hit in 20 at bats in five games against the Giants in the NLDS, and he jokingly asked for the ball after that one hit, a single. In four games against the Braves, Turner has two hits, a walk and a hit by pitch in 12 at bats. Roberts, who was in no mood to explain much of anything after his team’s loss on Wednesday, said he spoke to Turner and described his mood as “clear, very disappointed”. When asked how Turner’s absence might affect his team’s psyche, Roberts said, “Frankly, what I’m thinking about, and what I’m thinking about our guys, isn’t until tomorrow.” The Dodgers did not make Turner available to reporters after the game. The injury occurred with the Dodgers trailing 5-2 and Walker Buehler, pinch-running after Pujols led off the inning with a pinch-hit single, on first base. Turner fell a ground short and Dansby Swanson – who saw Turner pull up – took the ball alone into second place and threw to first for the doubles. “I feel sorry for Justin,” said Dodgers outfielder AJ Pollock. “JT, he’s a warrior. You could see him walking off the field. It’s a hamstring. I’ll let him talk to you about that, but you never want to see your teammate go down.” The Dodgers will be able to replace Turner on the roster for Game 5. Roberts said the choice will be an infielder, and he listed Zach McKinstry, Billy McKinney and Andy Burns as options.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/mlb/story/_/id/32443286/los-angeles-dodgers-all-star-justin-turner-likely-rest-postseason-hamstring-injury The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos