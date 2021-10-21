Sports
Championship win breathes new life into UTA cricket club | News
UTA Cricket Sports Club recently took first place in the College Cricket League Championship at the Sandy Lake Cricket Ground in Carrollton after its first semester back from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The student body promotes cricket on campus and competes with universities across the country in regional and national competitions.
Cricket is played with a bat and a ball and there are two competing teams, each with 11 players. The sport is played all over the world, most notably in England, Australia, India, Pakistan, the West Indies and the British Isles.
The final round of the championship was halted midway through rain, and although UTA scored 45 while the University of Missouri-Kansas City had zero, the prize money was split between the two teams. Each team received $3,500 and a winning trophy.
In 2015, the club won its last championship at a regional tournament in the Southwest, said club president Bhaskar Trivedi.
With 16 universities participating in the College Cricket League championship this year, Business Analysis graduate student Vamsi Prakash Vamala said the team carried their Maverick pride high.
Vamala, who was the second highest wicket taker in the tournament, said there were two teams competing.
Our only motivation [is] to win the cup for UTA, he said. That is the driving factor for us.
The team received late notice about the College Cricket League and only started practicing about two weeks early, Trivedi said. But that didn’t bother them, because they had been practicing regularly since the summer.
The chemistry within the team eventually opened the door to their championship title.
Trivedi was confident that the UTA team would win because the players knew each other well and supported each other.
Sai Mandava, the team captain of the tournament and a computer science graduate, said he has known nine of the team’s players since 2016, whom he met during his undergraduate studies in India.
Mandava approached the tournament as confidently as Trivedi. The team communicated well and knew how to set the field accordingly, he said. Even in the final against Missouri-Kansas City, UTA had already beaten them in the first round, he said.
We didn’t get tough competition from other teams, he said.
Behind the triumph was the battle of time conflicts. Not everyone could train at the same time or day because of class schedules, Trivedi said. So they became flexible with practice, sometimes it was in the morning and other times at night.
The win was a morale boost for the team, he said. He has since received requests from people who want to join the club.
The club is now practicing for the National College Cricket Association championship in the spring of 2022, where all the regional champions will come together and compete for the national title, he said.
They are also trying to host competitions with professional clubs in the North Texas area to gain more experience at the professional level, he said. He believes that good fielding is the difference between winning and losing a game.
Vamala said he is happy to represent UTA and proud to be part of the winning team to continue the legacy.
