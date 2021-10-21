Framber Valdez, ‘fully focused’ after ALCS slow start, takes Houston Astros to 3-2 lead

BOSTON — When Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker walked out of the dugout in the middle of the fifth inning, Framber Valdez was surprised.

Going into the fourth inning, Valdez Boston didn’t hit and rolled through the Red Sox line-up while Houston held onto a 1-0 lead in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series. But a single by Boston third baseman Rafael Devers ended the no-no call and a hit-by-pitch by designated batter JD Martinez lifted the lead of the inning with Boston’s go-ahead run on first base.

Valdez turned to the bullpen as Baker approached the mound and checked to see if a reliever was warming up behind him.

He saw no one there.

“Okay,” Valdez said to himself. “Well, this is all right.”

As the balance of the ALCS hung, Baker drew his pitcher closer.

“Frambioso,” said Baker. “Man, you’re the best. Just be natural and just do your thing.”

Valdez lived up to his skipper’s word, causing a double play by Red Sox rightfielder Hunter Renfroe and escaping the problems of the inning by letting Boston leftfielder Alex Verdugo strike out sharply to first baseman Yuli Gurriel.

The moment was Houston’s weakest on the night, as Valdez completed eight innings, gave up three hits, one run while striking out five and walked once in the most important start of his career, becoming the second visiting starter to hit eight or more scored. innings and allow three or fewer hits in a playoff game at Fenway, along with Bob Gibson, who accomplished the feat in Game 7 of the 1967 World Series.

“I have to thank God first and foremost,” Valdez said through a translator. “I’ve asked God so much to be part of this team and to be able to help this team in a way, to have them on my shoulders. I’ll keep working to keep it that way.”

The start was a moment of redemption. Valdez struggled through his first appearance in Game 1 of the ALCS, going 2.2 innings, giving up six basehits and two earned runs, while walking three and striking out two. After the outing, Valdez told his teammates that he would go at least seven innings on his next start to make up for his poor performance.

“I felt humiliated after that first outing,” Valdez said. “I’m determined not to let that happen again.”

In addition, he became the first Astros pitcher to complete eight innings in a postseason game since Gerrit Cole threw the same distance against the Rays in Game 5 of the 2019 ALDS. By Wednesday-evening’s game, Baker hoped Valdez would complete his arsenal. pitchers would generate ground balls to improve his performance without forcing his breaking ball on his batters. Baker got exactly what he wanted. Valdez leaned on his sinker—averaging 93.7 mph—over the course of the evening, accounting for 65 percent of his 93 pitches on the night.

The Astros starter received seven of his 12 swings-and-misses on his curveball, which he pinpointed during execution, the longest post-season start by a pitcher this year.

“It looks like he [the Game 1 start] behind him,” Baker said. “He had a good pace. He didn’t mess with forcing that breaking ball like he had the last few starts, and when he got behind he attacked the strike zone.”

After Boston’s strong offensive performance in the first three games of the series, the Red Sox struggled to generate opportunities to strike back at the Astros. The team’s lone run came in the seventh inning on a laser homerun by Rafael Devers that made it 7-1.

“Their man was amazing,” said Red Sox manager Alex Cora. “He threw harder than usual. The ball moved. We didn’t hit the ball hard at all. … Thanks to him. His sinker tonight was unreal. Unreal. You tip your hat to him and you move forward.”

Valdez cited his post-game mindfulness practice as one of the factors in his strong performance. After returning to the dugout after the rocky start to the fifth inning, Valdez closed his eyes and began to meditate, which he turns to when he needs to mentally reset. The process, which he began with his psychologist Andy Nuez in the Dominican Republic, helps him keep his emotions in check and visualize the success he hopes to achieve on the hill.

“That’s something that every time I’ve used it, it’s worked 100 percent for me,” Valdez said. “My emotions don’t get out of hand. I don’t get into an altered state at all and I feel completely focused on what I need to do. That’s something I’ve worked on a lot and something that really puts me center stage and empowers me able to be there peacefully.”

The start from Valdez puts Houston in control of their destiny as they head back home with two chances to secure a World Series berth for their fans at Minute Maid Park. A win in Game 6 or a possible Game 7 would mark Houston’s third World Series appearance in the past five years, with the final two in 2017 and 2019.

To take over the series and neutralize Boston’s powerful offense, the Astros needed a career best start from their starting pitcher.

“This was in Framber’s hands,” Baker said.

And in his hands, the Astros are now one win away from a shot at the franchise’s second World Series title.