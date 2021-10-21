Scotland cricket team: Scottish T20 World Cup 2021 squad in profile – from Chris Greaves to Mark Watt





Scotland will face Oman in their third and final first-round group stage match at the 2021 ICC Mens T20 World Cup.

Scotland’s Chris Greaves (2R) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Bangladeshi Mushfiqur Rahim (not pictured) during the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and Scotland at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Muscat Shane Burgers Thistles will advance to the Super 12 stage of the competition, where they will be joined by England, India and Australia, if they can score a positive result against one of this year’s host countries – Oman. Register to our World of Sport newsletter The i newsletter cutting through the noise They may not be global superstars of the game, but the current batch of players so far deserves credit for their achievements and here we take a look at the backgrounds of some of the names that stand out. Kyle Coetzer < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.329%"/> Kyle Coetzer of Scotland batting during the One Day International match between Scotland and England at The Grange on June 10, 2018 in Edinburgh Name : Kyle James Coetzer

: Kyle James Coetzer Age : 37

: 37 Birthplace : Aberdeen

: Aberdeen bowling style: Right arm medium-fast The Scotland captain has been closely involved with the international side since his debut 18 years ago in 2003. His first cap was against Pakistan in a one-day game before appearing in four National League games later that season. His first ODI century came against Afghanistan in 201113 ICC World Cricket League Championship, where Scotland lost. In June 2018, Coetzer led Scotland to a famous six-run victory over England in a 50 over ODI at The Grange Club in Edinburgh, scoring 58 runs of Scotland’s 371 total for 5. Chris Greaves < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6563%"/> Chris Greaves bowls during the ICC mens Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and Scotland at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Muscat Name: Christopher Nicholas Greaves

Christopher Nicholas Greaves Age: 31

31 Birthplace: Johannesburg

Johannesburg Bowling Style: Right arm leg break The South African born spin bowler grabbed the headlines with his man of match performance in Scotland’s surprise win against Bangladesh in their opening match of the World Cup. He first appeared on the scene for the Thistles in June 2019 when he was selected to represent Scotland A on their tour to Ireland and made his List A debut for Scotland A against the Ireland Wolves. Greaves made his Twenty20 debut for Scotland A against the Ireland Wolves on 9 June 2019. Last month, Greaves was named to the Scottish Twenty20 International squad for their series against Zimbabwe and to the Scottish squads for the 2021 Summer T20 Bash and T20 World Cup. He made his T20I debut on October 8, 2021 against Papua New Guinea. read more Mark Watt < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6563%"/> Mark Watt bowls during the ICC Mens Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and Scotland at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Muscat Name: Mark Robert James Watt

Mark Robert James Watt Age: 25

25 Birthplace: Edinburgh

Edinburgh Bowling Style: Slow Orthodox Left Arm (left-handed) Watt recently took his 100th wicket in international cricket for Scotland against the Netherlands in May when the Scots won the ODI by six runs to make it 1-1. He made his Twenty20 International debut against Ireland on June 18, 2015, and his List A debut in the 201517 ICC World Cricket League Championship against Nepal later that year. In February 2016, he took his first five-wicket haul in a T20I match, taking five wickets for 27 runs against the Netherlands. Full Scotland squad: Kyle Coetzer (c), Richie Berrington, Matthew Cross, Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Oliver Hairs, Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, George Munsey, Adrian Neill, Safyaan Sharif, Tom Sole, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark watts. A message from the editor: Thank you for reading. NationalWorld is a new national news brand produced by a team of journalists, editors, video producers and designers living and working in the UK. Know more about who is who in the team, and our editorial values. We want to start a community among our readers, so please follow us Facebook, Twitter and Instagramand keep the conversation going. You can also sign up for our email newsletters and receive a curated selection of our best books delivered to your inbox every day.

