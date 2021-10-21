Zach LaVine Gets Priorities Right, Leads Bulls to Victory in Season Opener

DETROIT There will be plenty of time for Bulls guard Zach LaVine to reflect on his contract situation and await a free choice.

One of the impressive features of LaVines is its ability to compartmentalize.

It’s easy for him to put the pressure of playing for maximum contract in a box, pack it up and worry about it later.

LaVine understands what it’s all about: making the Bulls a playoff team.

And despite some tough moments, LaVine tipped the season by 34 points, leading the Bulls to a 94-88 win at Little Caesars Arena.

Not surprised; it was expected, said Bulls newcomer DeMar DeRozan of LaVine taking over in the second half.

The standout for the Bulls was that he did it on both sides of the floor. He was his usual deadly self, both offensively and defensively.

This new LaVine may be a remnant of his Olympic experience. But maybe LaVine is finally understanding that it takes mental toughness to become a two-way player.

The pictures he took and the things he does athletically and talentedly, I think people have seen him for years, said coach Billy Donovan. He’s always had that a little bit. I think he sees things through a different lens. His voice is there; there are several messages coming from him in a very, very good way. He sees things differently now based on his [All-Star and Olympic] experiences.

That was clear to the Pistons, just not at the beginning.

The first half couldn’t have gone any worse for the Bulls, especially the first quarter. The defense did show up, but the attack seemed to have lagged behind in Chicago.

The Bulls had just 14 points and shot 7-for-25 (28%) from the field, including 0-for-5 from a three-point range.

Clearly Donovan was looking for some sort of mix to work, he went 10 deep into the rotation and gave rookie Ayo Dosunmu several minutes.

With the Bulls 44-40 behind at half time, it looked like the switch would flip and Detroit would do what Detroit should fold, but the Pistons didn’t get the memo.

Even in the second half, when the Bulls attack specifically started to heat up LaVine, the Pistons wouldn’t go away. A game like this last season would probably have ended in disaster for the Bulls.

This isn’t last year, LaVine said. Looking forward to it already. It’s a whole new team and a whole new mindset. Excited that we’ve crushed it, and a win is a win.

Nikola Vucevic had 15 points and 15 rebounds, and DeRozan scored 17 and grabbed seven rebounds in his Bulls debut.

Even Dosunmu had some solid moments, especially in the second half, with seven points.

As long as we get energy to both ends of the floor, our transgression will find its way, LaVine said.

That is now more important than anything for LaVine to achieve victories. Will wins influence him to stay with the Bulls or will he go elsewhere? Talk for another day.

I wouldn’t even worry about my contract situation, LaVine said. I’m worried about Game 1 and see where it goes next. When that time comes, see what happens and move on from there, but I’m worried about the Bulls season now.