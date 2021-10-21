PHF closes deal for streaming hockey for women with ESPN+





NEW YORK (AP) The Premier Hockey Federation has reached an agreement to make ESPN+ the exclusive home for watching games in this US this season, a major step forward for the women’s hockey league by putting all its games on one platform. The deal includes 60 regular season games for the newly renamed National Womens Hockey League and the Isobel Cup playoffs. The season starts on November 6. This is a great opportunity for the PHF and especially for our athletes who deserve the exposure that a large network can provide, said PHF Commissioner Tyler Tumminia in a statement released Wednesday. Partnering with ESPN+ is an important step in our history as we continue to expand the sport with a platform that will introduce our new era to a wider audience with an improved standard for how our games will be delivered. Each of the league’s six teams, the Boston Pride, Buffalo Beauts, Connecticut Whale, Metropolitan Riveters, Toronto Six and Minnesota Whitecaps, play against each opponent four times in the regular season. The PHF said the 2021 season saw record digital viewership and engagement as part of its second year in a streaming partnership with Twitch. This is historic for us, Tummia told ESPN. ESPN is going to be the home of hockey, right? We all wanted to be a part of that. The leagues move to ESPN+ comes as the cable sports giant returns to broadcasting NHL games this season. The Premier Hockey Federation is an exciting, up-and-coming league that we’re excited to present to US hockey fans exclusively on ESPN+, said John Lasker, vice president of digital media programming. As the premier women’s professional hockey league in North America, the PHF is a great addition to our growing lineup of hockey on ESPN+, which now includes NCAA men’s and women’s hockey, the Kontinental Hockey League from Europe and Asia, and more than 1,000 NHL games this season.

