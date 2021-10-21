Sports
Alba: new headquarters for the Alba Table Tennis in the gymnasium of the “Montessori” school
In recent days, the mayor of Alba Carlo Bo, together with the general director of Sport Daniele Sobrero, met the exponents of amateur sports association Alba Table Tennis.
There was talk of the new seat for the Alba Table Tennis, granted by the municipality, in the gymnasium of the primary school “Maria Montessori” in via San Pio V.
To facilitate the housing of the sports group that uses the venue for both training and for the disputes of the D2 and D3 championships, the city council has adapted a technical compartment in the gym by creating an attic and converting it into a warehouse where the group can keep the tables closed when not in use, leaving the gym free for other users and other workouts.
Before the pandemic, Table tennis Alba used the gymnasium of Umberto Sacco primary school in Alba – explain the mayor Carlo Boc and the alderman delegated to Sport Daniele Sobrero After the lockdown, with the reorganization of the school spaces for the coronavirus emergency, the school gym was used as a canteen and the Table Tennis group was left without a seat. They contacted us to ask for help for another location and we started looking for a suitable space. We found him in the Montessori school where the Alba Shuttle Badminton also trains. However, there was the problem of the storage of the tennis tables and so, in collaboration with the Public Works Department of the municipality, we have created a warehouse so that the group can free up the spaces when they are not in use..
I thank the city council, especially the mayor Bo and the councilor Sobrero for finding a new headquarters for our association – explains Riccardo Deiana chairman amateur sports association Table tennis Alba – After the destination to the canteen of the gym of the Sacco school, we were without a seat and spent a year in Vezza d’Alba. We wanted to return to Alba, where the company was born and raised. We talked about it with Alderman Sobrero, who found the solution for the gym of the Montessori school. So from Monday 11 October we have resumed training to prepare for the championships. We are happy with the new head office. The gym is bigger. In addition, the administration has prepared a solution for us to arrange the tables when we are not using them. Compared to the past, we have a smoother space. We thank the administration who found a comprehensive and quick solution that allowed us to return to Alba in time with the resumption of the new championships..
Currently, the Alba Table Tennis consists of 12 adults. There are two teams participating in the D2 and D3 series championships. The championships take place weekly until June and every Saturday at least one of the two teams plays at home in the Montessori gym. Courses for adults and children start on October 25. They take place on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6.30pm to 10.30pm.
