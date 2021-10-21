What’s wrong with the Browns? Shaky Baker Mayfield, Major Injuries Responsible for Cleveland’s Cold Start

The Browns had a breakthrough in the 2020 season, earning an AFC wildcard spot with an 11-5 record and reaching the divisional playoffs. The sequel in 2021 in the second year under coach Kevin Stefanski has yet to build on that.

Cleveland, 3-3 with a third of the season complete, is joint third in the AFC North with Pittsburgh. Based on current tiebreakers, the team is really last in the division and outside the playoffs, number 10 in the conference.

The Browns have respectable losses to the Chiefs (3-3), Chargers (4-2) and Cardinals (6-0). But they also have no statement wins by beating the Texans (1-5), Bears (3-3) and Vikings (3-3).

That early schedule means six games or more than half of what’s left will be played within the division against the Ravens (5-1), Bengals (4-2) and Steelers (3-3). The Browns also have to play against the Raiders (4-2) and Packers (5-1) in December. Cleveland must quickly level up its game to secure the double-digit wins it needs to secure another playoff berth.

So what about the Browns’ slow start and sophomore crisis for Stefanski, last year’s consensus coach of the year? Here’s breaking down their early slump:

The Browns have seen Baker Mayfield struggle to do too much

Mayfield, by some measures, had a better season than in 2020 before missing week 7, when his red-hot second-half play propelled the Browns to reach the playoffs with a 6-2 finish. His percentage of completion (67.1), yards per attempt (8.5) and passer rating (97.8) are career-high marks. But he’s already made 5 turnovers (3 INTs, 2 lost fumbles) while that number was 12 all last season.

Mayfield was wild and inconsistent with his volume, missed a lot of short to medium throws he should have made, compensate by flashing a few big ones, see first half Hail Mary TD in week 6. He also hasn’t been helped by drops or missed connections from his receivers, supplemented by his frequent forcing the ball into Odell Beckham Jr.

It probably didn’t help that Mayfield had been playing with a completely torn labrumin his left non-throwing shoulder since week 2. Unfortunately, he exacerbated the injury when he fell hard against Arizona on Sunday, to the point that Case Keenum has to start for Cleveland in Thursday-evening’s home game vs. Denver.

Perhaps some rest and a short bye will help Mayfield get a critical piece on the way, starting with consecutive games against Pittsburgh and Cincinnati. Unfortunately, there have also been other fundamental problems that have harmed the crime.

The Browns can’t keep all their key components healthy

Beckham started on the plank with a knee injury and is now battling a shoulder injury. More importantly at wide receiver, Mayfield’s longtime inside-outreliable Jarvis Landry has been out with a knee injury since early Week 2. On the run back, Nick Chubb is again missing time with a calf injury, and Kareem Hunt may be out for much longer with a similar condition.

The Browns’ offensive line is not immune to the injury bug. Left tackle Jedrick Willis Jr. didn’t play well due to the small judgement he had in week 1 and it got tough enough to make him miss the last two games, he went on to three. Right-tackle Jack Conklin joined him in Week 6 with his knee injury.

The entire starting front four of the defense has been beaten up, with durability a concern for Jadeveon Clowney again. There has been a constant reshuffle in the linebacker corps with the final blow being rookie Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s high ankle sprain. The cornerback corps isn’t even close to full health either,

The Browns have done well when they can run over teams and limit their reliance on passing and defense. But it won’t work if that formula is thrown out and it just gets harder without their top two backs and top two tackles. Neither Mayfield nor Keenum was intended to operate in a high volume forced pass game, versus a game that effectively plays outside the running game.

When the Browns have shorter drives without ball control, the defense as a whole is put under a heavy load. Opponents can’t run well on Cleveland, but they find downfield passing success to pull the team further away from the run-heavy game script.

The passing attack of the Browns can’t find a rhythm

Without Landry on the field and Beckham struggling to connect with Mayfield in key situations, there has been a match-up-by-match-up commission approach with who produces the most from the Browns’ receiving corps. Sometimes it supports wideouts Donovan Peoples-Jones and Rashard Higgins. Sometimes it’s tight ends Austin Hooper and David Njoku. Sometimes it’s rookie speedster Anthony Schwartz.

The Browns are still using 11 staff members (three wide receivers) 44 percent of the time, just like last season. But they used 13 staff members (one wide receiver) 21 percent of the time, more than last year and far more than anyone else in the league this year. That is now even a higher frequency than their commitment of 12 employees (often two tight ends).

Mayfield is a streaky passer because he is a rhythm passer. There has been some jerkiness as the team has tried to target a lot of players with different skills. With Mayfield or Keenum, some streamlining needs to be done with certain personnel, such as more from DPJ (Peoples-Jones) and less from OBJ. It’s clear that Landry has been the glue for the passing game as the true go-to man and nothing stays as good when he’s not the center of attention.

The defense of the Browns was disappointing

There is Myles Garrett flanked by Clowney on the edge. The Browns still have many active linebackers in cover. They worked to improve safety with former Ram John Johnson III. Rookie Greg Newsome looked like a good addition to Denzel Ward in the top corner, with Greedy Williams and former Ram Troy Hill providing good depth.

The Browns were strong against the pass early on, but that is unraveling with Justin Herbert and Kyler Murray lighting them up with high efficiency and big play over the past two weeks. Johnson and Ronnie Harrison don’t feel like cleaning things up inside. Ward and Newsome are solid but they still give up a lot with Williams playing best overall in cover. The pass rush was one of the best in the league, but pressure from Garrett, Clowney and others has not turned into takeaways.

Cleveland is eager to jump on teams with an aggressive game action passing game to build leads and get started in a productive running game. The Browns’ defense is built to tee off teams when they play with a lead, not to be involved in shootouts (see vs. Herbert in Week 5), or to see the opponent jump way ahead (see vs. Murray in Week 5). week 6).

The Browns won many games last season as they stayed healthy and showed their best complementary football to Stefanski’s overall winning game plan. Even if they are understaffed and waiting for more players to heal each week this season, they need to get back to their ideal identity with the talent that is still there and the next men. If no one can come up quickly to make up for everyone who is missing, Cleveland could be further derailed from the playoff return track by the time the second half takes place in 2021.