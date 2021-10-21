Twitter launches India’s first community for cricket fans





Bombay: Twitter has launched its first community in India and also the first outside the US bringing together cricket fans from all over the world. Twitter has launched its first community in India and also the first outside the US bringing together cricket fans from all over the world. The Cricket Twitter – India went live on Thursday. “We brought this test to India with a community that will nurture one of those conversations where Indians are passionate about cricket. Cricket Twitter members can have conversations on the subject in multiple Indian languages,” the company said.

ET was given access to the community, which at the time of writing this story had 25 members. Twitter

started testing Communities in the United States in September as a way for people to discover and connect with others who like to talk and tweet about the same things they do. Essentially, a community is a moderated discussion group where members can tweet directly to the group instead of all their followers. Only community members can comment and join the conversation. However, Community Pages and Timeline are available for anyone to read, quote, or report on. Community access is by invitation only. The moderators choose the focus and create the community rules. These are in addition to the Twitter policy.

since Twitter

still testing the feature, community building is limited. Other communities being tested in the United States include those about dogs, the weather, sneakers, skin care, and astrology.



