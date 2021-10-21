The latest on 3 Alabama football injuries





Nick Saban had a few injury updates on Wednesday night – two of the more recent variety and another with lingering impact. Linebacker Drew Sanders is doubtful for Saturday’s 6:00 p.m. CT game with Tennessee after missing the final two games with a hand injury. More Alabama coverage: How 5-Star JD Davison Looks At Practice In Alabama That Surprised Oats Is Alabama-Tennessee Still a Rivalry After 14 Consecutive Tide Wins? Nick Saban on Fake Injuries: I understand why some people do it Defensive lineman Byron Young practiced on Wednesday and Saban said they were hopeful of contributing some to the game after injuring his shoulder in Saturday’s win at Mississippi State. And safety DeMarcco Hellams has faced the lingering effects of a preseason ankle sprain, Saban said. That helped get Daniel Wright started in Starkville in his place I thought he was a year-round warrior, fighting through this battle and in practice, overcoming adversity in every possible way, doing everything he could to help the team, Saban said. But I also think that if he can’t play 100% under certain circumstances, we should try to protect him and give him a chance to get back to 100%, which we’ve been trying to reduce in his reps in recent weeks. . Hellams had one tackle in Mississippi State after starting the previous five games. His 39 tackles rank fifth on the team, while his two interceptions are on the Alabama stats with Jordan Battle. Hellams picked up a pass against Southern Miss and then another against Texas A&M. We are still very confident that he will be in the game and he will play in matches, Saban said, and he could even start in the game because we see him as a starter. But last week, especially against the spread offensive that we were playing against, we wanted to make sure we had fast, healthy guys who could cover people and cover ground and break on the ball and DeMarcco does those things extremely well, but you had to be 100 percent to do that, and tried to get them there. With Sanders, Saban said the open Saturday after Tennessee should give him time to be ready to play again. It just depends, you know, he said. They need to x-ray his wrist again and make sure everything is okay there and hope all hell would come back for LSU. Michael Casagrande is a reporter for the Alabama Media Group. Follow him on Twitter @ByCasagrande or on Facebook.

