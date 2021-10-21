Nebraska women’s tennis continues offseason slate in Oklahoma ITF meet | Sport





The Nebraska women’s tennis team traveled to Norman, Oklahoma, October 11-17, to participate in the 15k Oklahoma International Tennis Federation meeting. Sophomores Kristina Novak, Isabel Adrover Gallego and Vivien Sandberg represented the Huskers in the event, competing in both doubles and singles. On the first day, Novak took part in the singles qualifying round and took on Mexico’s Susana Alcaraz in the first round. Novak won in straight sets 6-1,6-2. The next day, Novak took on Canadian Mia Kupres. Novak had a hard time against Kupres, lost in the first set 6-2 and played a much tighter second set, but lost 6-4. <a href="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=a27b5385c3&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=536871852&cs=a27b5385c3&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""/></a> In the main draw, Gallego kicked off the Huskers’ first singles match against Tamara Barad Itzhaki, a sophomore at Virginia Tech. The first set was competitive and came down to a narrow margin of two games, with Itzhaki beating Gallego 7-5. She then turned the tables in the second set, winning 6-3 and forcing a third set. Itzhaki defeated Gallego in the lopsided third set 6-1. Before Sandberg’s main draw matched singles, she teamed up with 20-year-old Stefania Rogzinska in doubles. Their first opponents were 26-year-old Kelly Williford and South Carolina commit McKenna Schaefbauer. Sandberg and Rogzinska would lose 6-1 and kept it closer in the second set, but lost 6-4. In singles action, Sandberg’s results were not much different. Sandberg’s first-round opponent was Oklahoma senior Kianah Motosono. The first set was won by Motosono 6-4 and while Sandberg held the second set closer, leaving Motosono to play seven games, Motosono took the set and the round. <a href="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=912b236119&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=536871853&cs=912b236119&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""/></a> Novak and Gallego teamed up in the doubles main draw against Oklahoma sophomore Dana Guzman and Oklahoma freshman Emma Staker. The first set was competitive with the Husker duo coming out on top, beating the Sooner pair in a fierce battle 7-5 in set one and taking the second set 6-2. In the second round of the doubles, Novak and Gallego would fall for the duo of Oklahoma State junior Dariya Detkovskaya and 26-year-old Rasheeda McAdoo. Novak and Gallego had a tight first set, lost 7-5 and then fell in the second set 6-2. Nebraska went 1-3 in singles and 1-2 in doubles, and none made it past the second round. Nebraska then heads to Iowa City, Iowa for the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Regionals October 21-25 to close out the fall tennis season. [email protected]

