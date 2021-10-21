No. 3 field hockey trips to No. 2 Michigan, No. 21 Ohio State

PISCATAWAY, NJ – Field Hockey No. 3 Rutgers is out this weekend for the last two road games of the regular season. The Scarlet Knights open the weekend with a showdown against No. 2 Michigan (4:30 p.m. Friday, streaming on B1G+), then close the action on Sunday in a nationally televised game at No. 21 Ohio (afternoon, Big Ten Network) .

RU took a pair of shutout wins last weekend, as the Scarlet Knights defeated No. 8 Maryland (1-0) and Columbia (2-0). The Scarlet Knights are currently on a four-game winning streak of all shutouts, including wins over No. 4 Penn State (1-0) and Indiana (1-0, double overtime). The four consecutive shutouts are only the second time in school history that RU has eliminated its opponents in four consecutive games, and the first time since 1976. It is the only time in school history that RU has won four consecutive games via a shutout, such as the 1976 streak included a 0–0 draw.

RU took its first win over Maryland in 23 years on Friday. The Terps were the last Big Ten opponent to beat RU since they joined the league.

The Scarlet Knights now have nine ranked wins this season, four of them against enemies in the top-10. Rutgers has racked up four Big Ten wins, equaling the highest number ever in competition since joining the Big Ten in 2014-15.

Rutgers earned two Big Ten weekly awards this week, as Gianna Glatz earned her second consecutive Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week honor, while Iris Langejans earned her second Big Ten Freshman of the Week award this season. In addition, RU has seen Curry Burns (Defensive), Lucy Bannatyne (freshmen, twice) and Guillermina Causarano (Freshman) earn weekly awards this season. That will give the team a total of eight weekly Big Ten awards this season, breaking the previous program record.

Gianna Glatz currently has 331 career saves, sixth all-time at RU, after a career best of 12 stops vs. Maryland. She is five shy to match 5th place all-time at RU (would pass Rebecca Donahue). Her career goals-to-average of 1.43 is currently fifth all-time at RU.

Milena Redlingshoefer has 20 career assistants, eighth all-time at RU. One more shall bind her before the seventh, and three more shall bind her before the sixth.

In the NCAA rankings, the team is fourth nationally in goals-to-average, fifth in win percentage, seventh in shutouts per game and ninth in save percentage. – Individually, Gianna Glatz is fourth nationally in goals-against-average, sixth in save percentage and seventh in goalie win-loss percentage. Milena Redlingshoefer is seventh in the nation and leads the Big Ten in assists per game.

Michigan comes in at 11-1, as the best start to a year in the team’s program history was stopped by a shootout loss last week against No. 1 Iowa. The team is unbeaten at home this season (5-0) and scores its opponents 24 -4 at home. The Wolverines are third in the nation in scoring average (3.78) and scoring margin (2.81). Sofia Southam is in second place nationally with an average of 1.45 goals per game this season. The goalkeeper Anna Spiekerholds 1.04 goals-against-average. Michigan leads the all-time series against the Scarlet Knights, 10-1, dating back to 1992. Rutgers claimed a 3-0 win over then-No. 7 Michigan in 2019. Current Scarlet Knights Katie Larmour and Curry Burns scored goals in that game while Gianna Glatz keep the shutdown.

Ohio State is 7-7 in the season and 1-4 in the Big Ten starting a Friday game against No. 7 Penn State. Leanne Bough is Ohio State’s leading goalscorer with five points. has an average of 1.47 goals conceded with a save rate of 0.774, while Abby Danson has started in each of the last three games and has a save rate of 0.684.

The meeting with OSU will be the 12th all-time between programs, with OSU leading 6-5. Last season, RU racked up a pair of single-goal wins over the Buckeyes in Virginia Beach, Virginia as part of the season-opening B1G at The Beach event. RU took 2-1 (in extra time) and 1-0 victories.

Rutgers, who ranked #2 nationally in the most recent release of the NCAA RPI rankings, has four regular season games left. The Scarlet Knights will also host the Big Ten Tournament in Piscataway from November 4-7.