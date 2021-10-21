Case Keenum’s NFL Career Timeline, From Unwritten to Minneapolis Miracle to Browns from QB

The case will be heard on Thursday evening.

Case Keenum, a veteran NFL quarterback, gets his next chance to start in the league when he shoots photos against the Broncos on “Thursday Night Football,” relieved an injured Baker Mayfield.

Keenum has made a decent NFL career for himself after a prolific college stint as a quarterback for the Houston Cougars, and Keenum enters Thursday’s game with 75 passing touchdowns as an NFL starter. That’s actually a pretty impressive number considering how well-traveled he is.

Keenum is the NCAA’s all-time leader in touchdown passes, playing for his fifth team in six seasons after a hot potato start to his NFL journey. Now he’s getting another primetime shot to prove himself to the masses on “TNF.”

Here’s how Keenum went from undrafted to start for his sixth NFL team:

Case Keenum Career Timeline

28-04-2012:After not being drafted in the 2012 NFL Draft, the NCAA’s all-time passing touchdown leader signs with the Texans. He does not make the active roster for the season; instead, Keenum will be stashed in the team’s practice squad for the duration of 2012.

Sep 5, 2013:After making it through the 2013 season on the Texans’ practice squad, Keenum makes the 53-man roster, named QB3 behind starter Matt Schaub and QB2 TJ Yates.

October 20, 2013:Something of a surprise: With Schaub dealing with an injury, Keenum gets the nod to start instead of QB2 Yates, who had started a playoff game for the Texans the previous season. In the first start of his career, Keenum throws his first touchdown pass, a 29-yarder to Deandre Hopkins, in a loss to the Chiefs. Keenum leads the Texans to nil wins in eight starts, and Schaub will return in Week 16. He will be inactive for the remaining two games of the season.

August 31, 2014:Case Keenum plays for the first time in his life for a team thatnotlocated in the Lone Star State: The Texans release Keenum to make way for Ryan Mallett.

September 1, 2014:The St. Louis Rams sign Keenum to their practice squad, and he was due to be released in October and re-enlisted to the practice squad.

Dec 15, 2014:The prodigal son returns. Keenum returns to Houston after the Texans signed him off to the St. Louis practice squad.

Dec 21, 2014:An early Christmas present for Keenum and the Texans: Keenum replaces an injured Ryan Fitzpatrick and wins his first NFL start, a 25-13 win over the Ravens. A Keenum-led Texan squad would finish the season with a win over Jacksonville in Week 17.

March 11, 2015:Hot potato: Keenum returns to shoot for the Rams, in support of recently acquired Nick Foles

Nov 16, 2015:Keenum has been named starter for the Rams after St. Louis head coach Jeff Fisher Banks Foles. Keenum would lead the Rams to three straight wins, including the last home game in St. Louis Rams history, a 31-23 win over the Buccaneers.

March 21, 2016:Rams GM Les Snead announces that Keenum will be the starting Los Angeles quarterback entering the 2016 season.

April 28, 2016:With the No. 1 overall selection in the 2016 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams select quarterback Jared Goff. Goff would eventually take over Keenum, but

November 15, 2016:After a 9-6 win over the Jets, Keenum is benched in favor of Jared Goff. He would play in one final game with the Rams, relieving Goff in a 34-2 loss to the Seahawks.

March 31, 2017:Keenum signs a one-year contract with the Vikings. He supports quarterback Sam Bradford, who was acquired by the Vikings in 2016.

September 17, 2017:With Sam Bradford on the board with a knee problem, Keenum gets the start vs. the Steelers. Keenum would remain the starter for the Vikings for the duration of the 2017 season.

January 1, 2018:Do you believe in miracles?

Trailing 24-23 with just 10 seconds left in an NFC divisional round matchup with the Saints, Keenum connects with widespread Stefon Diggs, who would find the end zone with the passage of time. The touchdown gives the Vikings the 29-24 win and a date with the Eagles in the NFC championship game.

The victory, dubbed the “Minneapolis miracle,” is the largest in recent Viking history and was led by Keenum.

Keenum’s ascent was also powered by quarterbacks coach Kevin Stefanski, who would later be elevated to offensive coordinator following the resignation of John DeFilippo in 2018.

March 14, 2018:A few months after being ousted in the playoffs by eventual world champion Eagles, Keenum is turning his stellar season into a $36 million two-year deal with the Broncos.

Keenum has had a solid but unspectacular season with Denver, scoring 18 touchdowns to 15 interceptions in 16 games as the Denver starter.

March 7, 2019:Just under a year after signing a two-year contract with the Broncos, Keenum has been traded to Washington for a sixth round. Keenum appears in 10 games for Washington and would again be benched in favor of a first-round quarterback, this time Dwayne Haskins.

March 24, 2020:Keenum lands his fifth team in as many seasons, this time signing an $18 million three-year deal with the Browns. He has been reunited with Stefanski, who took on the Browns head coach in January.

“Case was a backup in this league, he was a starter in this league. He understands as a backup how your job is to support the starter and be ready to play in the blink of an eye.”Kevin Stefanski said of the signing:“The bottom line is that we put a very smart, tough footballer in that room.”

October 21, 2021:Keenum gets his first start since 2019, replacing Baker Mayfield in a matchup against one of his former teams, the Denver Broncos.