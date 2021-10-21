Football Prep: Cloquet’s Turnbull Triplets Are Round

As elementary school students, the close-knit siblings never missed an opportunity to watch their older brother, Bryce Turnbull, dress up as a defense for the Lumberjacks football team. The elder Turnbull made a significant contribution as a senior during the 2016-2017 season, which saw the Cloquet football program reach unprecedented heights in decades with an appearance in the AAAA Class Championship game against Holy Angels.

Although the magical season ended in heartbreak with a 14-0 loss at the hands of the Stars, the Turnbull triplets knew that one day they too would be donning the purple and white jerseys, just like their brother once did.

We loved our brothers because they were very successful, probably one of the more successful teams in Cloquet, Reese said. They had a really good team and a great senior class, so we looked up to them a bit.

To Alec, the older players seemed more than high school players at the time.

I remember being a little kid just watching all the games and thinking the players were NFL players. I just thought it was so cool, he said. And to be in this place right now and give kids a high five when you run off the field is really cool.

The path is indeed round, as Cloquet youth soccer players now look up to the Turnbull triplets, who share the captaincy role on this year’s Lumberjacks soccer team. Alec is the team’s quarterback who relies on the support of his brother Reese, an offensive lineman, for protection from a lightning-fast defensive lineman. With each play, Alec has the opportunity to lob a pass to the tight end of Will, who has been a valuable weapon in Cloquets’ offensive arsenal.

Admiring from the stands on match days are their parents, Rachael and Chris, who have been their biggest supporters on their journey to the pitch.

They think it’s really nice to see us there, and how important it was to the team and that we have a lot to offer, Will said. They think it’s really interesting, and they think it’s cool that some of their lessons kind of happened to us and we’re showing it on the field.

It’s a little crazy to think how far we’ve come on and off the pitch, just like humans. Just seeing how time really flies, he added.

The 2021-2022 season has been kind to the Cloquet football team so far, as the team took victories over Proctor, Denfeld, Rock Ridge and Hermantown. Will and Alec agreed that the win over the Hawks on October 1 was their favorite memory of their football careers, given that Hermantown had a three-game win streak over Cloquet dating back to the 2019 Section 7AAAA semifinals.

They’ve been ahead of us for a few years now, and we’ve always been just really good programs in the area, Will said. It’s just a big game for both of us just to see where we were.

Cloquet will conclude his regular season on Wednesday, October 20 with a tough game against North Branch, who will go into the game with an impeccable record of 7-0. The Vikings are expected to be the No. 1 in the upcoming 7AAAA section tournament.

Most recently, Cloquet found it hard on Friday, October 15, collecting just 70 yards in a home loss to Pine City, 36-8.

The Lumberjacks (4-3) didn’t score until the final 13 seconds of the game, when Dayne Painovich caught a touchdown pass from Alec.

The Dragons (3-4) got 100-yard days off Ryan Plasek (128) and Brody Clark (115) and Jacob Lindahl scored two TDs.

As their senior high school football season draws to a close, the triplets enjoy the time spent with their teammates as they build the common goal of reaching the state tournament as their brother did in 2017. Sadly, the team will fail. will likely have to do without the services of Will, who sustained a foot injury that will likely sideline him for the next few weeks.

As for the future after football, Alec will return to the Cloquet basketball and baseball teams later this year, while Reese and Will will compete on the Lumberjack Track and Field team in their final seasons.

Pine City 8 8 20 0 36

Cloquet 0 0 0 8 8

PC – Jacob Lindahl 14 run (Lindahl run)

PC – Ryan Plasek 1 run (Plasek run)

PC – Lindahl 15 run (Lindahl run)

PC – Brody Clark 6 run (run failed)

PC – Timothy Johnson 3 run (pass failed)

C – Dayne Painovich 29 pass from Alex Turnbull (Luke Sievert pass from Turnbull)