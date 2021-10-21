Ohio State holds pride contest in honor of National Coming Out Day

The Ohio state field hockey program hosted the university’s first pride game on October 10, the eve of National Coming Out Day.

Senior goalkeeper Aaliyah Hernandez, who is a member of Buckeye Spectrum, an LGBTQ+ student-athlete group, came up with the idea for the game.

We wanted the opportunity to show that we can host a pride game and show everyone in the LGBTQ+ community that they felt welcome, Hernandez said.

Buckeye Spectrum is one of the groups the Student-Athlete Support Services Office offers in the state of Ohio.

Hernandez said she heard about the group through a recommendation from a sports psychologist.

I came in March a few months after the group started, but I was still considered a founding member, Hernandez said. That was the best recommendation I’ve ever received.

The inspiration for the Ohio States Pride game came from the UCLA gymnastics team, in which the Bruins gymnasts donned multicolored leotards and rainbow ribbons in support of the LGBTQ+ community during their meeting with Arizona in February 2020.

This was the first time Hernandez had staged an event of this magnitude, and she said she took ideas from the Bruins event.

Buckeyes hockey team head coach Jarred Martin was all for the event.

A day like today goes to the bigger picture of things we’re proud of in the state of Ohio, Martin said. It helps to bring education and awareness about what makes a place like this so special. Aaliyah had the idea, talked to her teammates about it and they were happy to do it. It was nice to see how everything came together.

In addition to promoting the event in Ohio state, the group also contacted the opposing Ohio University Bobcats for the game.

[Coach Jarred] Martin reached out to OU and told them what we were up to, and they knew they were more than excited to be a part of it, Hernandez said.

The Ohio University players showed up in their own pride shirts worn before kick-off. Hernandez said she didn’t know the Bobcats would wear pride clothes and she was grateful that her opponents supported a united cause.

Colorful pride flags surrounded Buckeye Varsity Field, accompanied by the American flag, Ohio and Ohio State flags.

In addition to the decorations, Buckeye Spectrum members had set up a table at the game with shirts and buttons that were distributed to those in attendance at halftime.

We wanted to promote National Coming Out Day and it was a fun way to interact with students, said Megan McNutt, a member of Buckeye Spectrum.

Buckeye’s team members, along with the coaches, supported the event.

With several players and coaches in the community, it was really cool to use our platform to celebrate the day, said senior midfielder Emma Goldean.

Hernandez said she was proud to be a part of the event and to see the collaborative effort pay off. She said she hopes to bring the Pride game and events to multiple other Ohio State athletic events in the future with Buckeye Spectrum.

Hernandez and the team are in the midst of a competitive season, but that hasn’t stopped her from impressing off the pitch.

We wanted to make a difference. It’s not just for me, it’s for anyone who identifies within the community to know that there is love around you, Hernandez said. People will support you no matter how you identify.