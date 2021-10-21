Red Bank Catholic is Jersey Mike’s Football Team of the Week





This fall, Jersey Mike’s and Shore Sports Network will team up each week to create a Team of the week based on last weekend’s performance. The Jersey Mike’s Team of the Week for Week 7 is Red Bank Catholic, who hit the road and defeated Rumson-Fair Haven 21-14 in a matchup between the top two teams in the Shore Conference. Shore Sports Network was in training Tuesday to hand the Caseys and head coach Mike Lange a special game ball and a $250 Jersey Mike’s gift card. More than 4,000 fans filled Rumson’s Borden Stadium on Friday night for the final episode between the two rivals and this time first place in the Shore was on the line with host Bulldogs coming in at number 1 and RBC at number 2. The first quarter ended with no points on the scoreboard thanks to Rumson’s goal-line score that stopped Red Bank Catholic at the 3-yard line. However, the Caseys pushed on and came first on the board when sophomore, declining Torin Harmon, broke free for a 48-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to give RBC a 7-0 lead. The lead grew to 14-0 shortly afterwards when a 32-yard run by junior running back Sabino Portella mounted a 7-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Alex Brown to senior running back Rajahn Cooper. Rumson answered with a touchdown late in the first half when senior quarterback Colin Kennedy scored on a 1-yard run to narrow RBC’s lead to 14-7. The Caseys pushed their advantage to 21-7 in the third quarter when a 46-yard catch and run by junior wide receiver Najih Rahman led to a 2-yard touchdown run by Portella. Rumson answered on the next set to make it 21-14, but the RBC defense succumbed to two stops on Rumson’s last two possessions, locked up by sacks of Aidan Donohue and Ryan McPherson. Portella ran for a game-high 144 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries, while Harmon added 76 yards and a touchdown to lead a ground game that produced 231 yards against a Rumson defense that came into play, causing a conference low 3.8 points per game. The Red Bank Catholic defense was excellent in limiting Rumson to 147 yards of offense, including just 25 yards of rushing. Senior defensive end Alex Bauman led the way with 12 tackles, including three tackles for loss and one sack. Sophomore linebacker Davin Breton had another strong game with 10 tackles and one tackle for loss. Portella added 10 tackles, and Cooper made a total of nine tackles and one tackle for loss. Red Bank Catholic is now 7-0 and the #1 team in the Jeep Store/SSN Top 10 enters the Shore Conference postseason. They travel west to take down No. 5 Manalapan on Friday night and will face No. 3 Donovan Catholic in Week 9, two chances to cement their status as the best team in the Shore. The NJSIAA playoffs are three weeks away and Red Bank Catholic is currently #1 in the Non-Public B United Power Rankings. Archive week 6 Week 5 Week 4 Week 3 Week 2 Week 1 The Most Horribly Haunted Places in New Jersey

