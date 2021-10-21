Sports
TENNIS: Dragons win singles section, doubles titles | Sport
Litchfield claimed two more section tennis titles on Tuesday, this time in the individual tournament at Rogers Tennis Center.
The Dragons Ryanna Steinhaus won the Section 6A singles championship with a hard-fought 7-6, 3-6, 7-5 victory over Osakis’s Mara VanNyhuis in the final.
Meanwhile, the Litchfields doubles team of Britney Prahl and Kylie Michels earned the section title with a 6-4, 6-2 win over the New London-Spicer duo of Izzy Schmiesing and Delaney Hanson.
The wins mean Litchfield will have a busy few days next week at the State Class A Tennis Tournament at the Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center in Minneapolis. Litchfield opens the team tournament on Tuesday, October 26 with a quarterfinal game against Pine City. Semi-finals and finals will follow on Wednesday 27 October.
The individual tournament starts on October 28 and will run through October 29. The placements for the individual tournament have not yet been determined.
But the Dragons know they will be represented in the individual showcase, much because of perseverance, according to Litchfield coach Matt Draeger.
They stayed on course, Draeger said. I just loved our mentality. I think we were mentally tough throughout our team.
No one showed that mental toughness more than Steinhaus, as she survived a final match in which she rarely led. Except when it mattered most, at the end.
She led about 10 percent of the entire game, Draeger said of Steinhaus, who trailed the entire first set before tying things 6-6 and forcing a tiebreak, where she trailed again 5-3 before rallying. made to win 8-6 .
Steinhaus lost the second set and trailed 3-0 and 4-1 in the third set before fighting again to take a 5-4 lead and go on to win 7-5.
Steinhaus lost to VanNyhuis 6-1, 6-4 just a week earlier, the Dragons only lost when they defeated Osakis for the section team championship. As she prepared for the singles final, Draeger said he and assistant coach Bill Huhner reminded Steinhaus to stick with her game mentally.
The bottom line is you just hold on a little bit, Draeger said. The longer you go with it, just stay on track, the better your chances of winning. Ryanna is certainly good at that. She doesn’t fall much. She’s pretty sober there.
It’s really about being mentally strong. And believe, Draeger added.
And that’s what Steinhaus did, although the match was one of ups and downs, leaving her exhausted at the end. So much so that her teammates, who played next to her on the field in the doubles final, thought she had lost the final match.
She was so happy, she started to cry and her teammates were focused on their game — they thought she had lost, Draeger said. She was so emotionally exhausted. It was a pretty remarkable thing. That was a pretty special match.
It was more of the same in the doubles final, albeit slightly less dramatic, as Michels and Prahl teamed up to win the section title.
The key for the Dragons duo was to take an early lead against their New London-Spicer opposition.
They did well to come forward, Draeger said. They took the lead early in both sets and took control. The first set got a little closer, it was 5-4 at one point, but they were in control the whole time.
The real drama for Michels and Prahl came earlier in the day Tuesday in their semifinals, when they met teammates Lauren Erickson and Karlee Prahl, who pushed them to three sets in a match that had all sorts of familial and competitive intrigue.
The Prahls senior Britney and sophomore Karlee are sisters. Britney Prahl and Erickson are the Dragons No. Been 1 doubles team for team competition and will team up again for Litchfield in the state team tournament. But Prahl and Michels had been doubles partners for the previous two seasons, before Michels switched to singles early this season.
The connections made for a tense, hard-fought match that left many, including the head coach, with conflicting emotions.
It was really fun to watch them compete, Draeger said. I don’t know if the girls had a great time. By the way, one of the girls commented afterwards: That wasn’t so much fun. And she won.
Michels and Britney Prahl won the first set 6-3 and looked set to close the game with a 5-2 lead in the second set. But Erickson and Karlee Prahl fought off a handful of match points and eventually won the set in a tiebreak, forcing a third set that Michels and Prahl won 6-3.
Lauren and Karlee just didn’t want to go down; they kept fighting, Draeger said. It was nice to see them fight like this. As a coach, you’re sitting there, wishing one team would shut it down and your other team let it go on.
That fight put Prahl and Michels well ahead of the championship game, Draeger said. And while it’s hard to see the other pairs’ season end with a loss in the third place match, the experience will help them in the team tournament to come, as well as next season.
It was definitely a good experience for them, he said. The section tournament is a different atmosphere. Unless you’ve played in it, you don’t know what it’s like. Our kids handled it about as well as they could have had.
Litchfield seventh division team Isla Dille also gained competitive experience on Tuesday by playing in singles. She had opened the individual tournament last week with a couple of straight sets wins, but faced Osakis VanNyhuis in the semifinals and lost 6-0, 6-4 on Tuesday. She then fell to Osakis’ Leah Maddock 6-2, 6-3 in the third place match.
