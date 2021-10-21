Sports
Minnesota senior hockey players, ages 64-84, hit the rink together twice a week
BLOOMINGTON, MN (FOX 9) – A group of senior hockey players in the southern subway proves that “age is just a number.” Even though they are in their 60s, 70s and 80s, they show no signs of slowing down.
Sometimes in the state of hockey, playing the sport is more of a state of mind. Twice a week, a group of friends clap their skates for some pickup hockey at the Bloomington Ice Garden.
“We’re like mite players. Nobody remembers the score about ten minutes after the game ends, so you’re just here to have fun, train,” said senior hockey player Gordie Roberts.
On this day, it is light sweaters versus dark ones. But there’s a lot of gray under their helmets, proving that getting old isn’t so black and white.
Jim Westby, 84 years old, is the oldest player in the group and started almost 20 years ago as an adult hockey team spin-off.
“It’s in your blood, so you just want to keep playing for as long as possible,” Westby said.
In 1955, he scored one of the most famous goals in the history of high school hockey tournaments, a game winner in the 11th overtime of the quarterfinals between Minneapolis South and Thief River Falls. Now, more than six decades later, he’s still playing the game he’s loved for most of his life.
“Everyone has the same feeling about staying in shape and staying active,” Westby said. “Most importantly, it’s a great group of guys who love to be together, who can talk and share stories.”
On the other hand, Gordie Roberts is 64 and the youngest to conquer the ice. He played for the North Stars and Pittsburg Penguins where he won two Stanley Cups.
“I think hockey can be a life sport,” said Roberts. “It’s about who wants to act like you’re 83 years old.”
But he says hockey isn’t just for young people. it can also be for the young at heart.
“I used to be competitive on the ice sometimes. I’ve learned to turn it down,” Roberts chuckled. “Just have fun and move the puck and try to train guys a little bit. I play more at their level, which they appreciate and so do I.”
Although the group includes former college, national team and professional hockey players as well as Olympians, there is no control due to their advanced age, and the action is slightly slower than in their younger years.
“We’re all a bunch of kids playing this game,” Jerry Melnychuck said. “And we’re doing it at age 60, 70, 80. Isn’t that incredible?”
Melnychuck is 83 and used to play for the Golden Gophers. But he says getting older isn’t a reason for him to spend his “golden years” in the penalty box.
“Nobody celebrates getting old. So when we get old, we might as well do things we love,” Melnychuck said.
At the end of the day, there is no ongoing battle against father time to be won.
“We’ve got players with two new knees. We’ve got players with new shoulder replacements. We’ve got guys with double bypasses and stints. We’ve got guys with all kinds of stuff that’s happened to them, and they’re still playing with this group,” Melnychuck said.
But these hockey players will try to keep him on the ice as long as possible.
“One day, when I’m 80 and there’s some guys in their 60s who might have played pro hockey as long as I’ve done 20 years, and he gets me ready, I’m going to make sure I get a beer for him.” Roberts laughed.
If you have a story that would make a good Maury's Stories about the people, places, or things that make Minnesota a great place to live, please email [email protected].
