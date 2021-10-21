Who’s playing on ‘Thursday Night Football’ tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 7

Just a few weeks ago, the “Thursday Night Football” matchup for Week 7 looked like a matchup between two potential playoff teams. Now it looks like a battle between two teams fighting for their respective playoff lives.

The two AFC teams that will face a duel on Thursday are facing a number of serious injury problems. One of the teams had 20 players on its first injury report for the week and both squads are dealing with quarterback injuries.

As such, Thursday night’s game may not be about which side is better as a whole. It’s about which side is healthier. Right now, that’s looking like the Broncos, but maybe the Browns will get some good injury news as kick-off approaches.

Below is everything you need to know about Thursday night’s matchup, plus everything you need to know to watch the first week 7 game of the 2021 NFL season.

Who’s playing on ‘Thursday Night Football’ tonight?

Matchup : Broncos at Browns

: Broncos at Browns Venue: FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

The Broncos travel to Cleveland to defeat the Browns and open week 7 of the 2021 NFL season. Denver is suffering three consecutive losses after winning the first three games of the season, so they are hoping for a recovery after a short week.

That may not be easy. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is battling a foot injury, so the Broncos will have to make a decision about his status. They can roll forward with him or rely on Drew Lock to start against Cleveland in his place.

While that decision will be critical for the Broncos, the Browns have many more tricky ones. They had 20 players on their first injury report this week and will be without their top two running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt in this one.

They will also be without starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. He tried to play through a shoulder labrum that is “completely torn,” but the Browns won’t let him do that in a short week. Instead, they turn to Case Keenum, who will make his first start since the 2019 season in Washington.

Between the start of Keenum and the turmoil in Denver’s quarterback situation, this game can get unpredictable.

What time is the NFL game tonight?

Date : Thursday 21 Oct.

: Thursday 21 Oct. Time20:20 ET

The Browns vs. Broncos starts at 8:20 p.m. ET, the same time as all “Thursday Night Football” games throughout the season. Pregame coverage of the event begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on both NFL Network and Fox. NFL Network will also air “TNF First Look” on game day starting at 3 p.m. ET for those eager for the first game of week 7 to begin.

Streamers can watch the game through Amazon Prime or by using fuboTV,which comes with a seven-day free trial.

Meanwhile, viewers in Canada can watch the game exclusively on DAZNwith a subscription.

What channel is ‘Thursday Night Football’ on tonight?

Fox and NFL Network will simultaneously broadcast “Thursday Night Football” for the remainder of the 2021 NFL season. Those two networks will be showing the game for those with a cable to watch, while Amazon Prime will allow users to stream the game. Those three services will cover “Thursday Night Football” for the remainder of the 2021 campaign.

Most cable providers in the United States carry the NFL network. It is also available through satellite provider DirecTV (channels 212 and 1212) and IPTV providers Verizon FiOS (channels 88 and 588) and Google Fiber (channel 2019).

NFL live stream for Thursday night’s game

NFL fans can stream “Thursday Night Football” for free with a cable subscription through the NFL app or the Yahoo! Sports app. You must enter cable/satellite subscription credentials to access.

Meanwhile, cord cutters have plenty of options to cut Browns vs. Broncos to watch. They are as follows.

NFL Week 7 Schedule

The Browns and Broncos kick off another week of NFL action, but this is their lightest game yet. There are only 13 games in week 7, as six teams say goodbye. The good news is that there are plenty of quality games on the program. “Sunday Night Football” will feature an interesting clash between the Colts and 49ers, while the Saints and Seahawks will play on “Monday Night Football” without Drew Brees and Russell Wilson respectively.

In addition, the Cardinals will try to improve to 7-0 in a game against the Texans. That will be a revenge game for DeAndre Hopkins, who has yet to play for the Texans since he was traded to the Cardinals. The Lions-Rams game will also be interesting. Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff switched places during the off-season, so they’re both hoping to beat their former team.

Below is the full schedule for Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Week 7

Game Kick-off time TV channel Broncos at Browns 20:20 ET Fox/NFLN/Amazon

Game Kick-off time TV channel Panthers at Giants 13:00 ET Fox Fighter Jets at Patriots 13:00 ET CBS Chiefs at Titans 13:00 ET CBS Washington Football Team at Packers 13:00 ET Fox Falcons with dolphins 13:00 ET Fox Bengal at Ravens 13:00 ET CBS Lions at Rams 16:05 ET Fox Eagles at Raiders 16:05 ET Fox Texans at Cardinals 16:25 ET CBS Bears at Buccaneers 16:25 ET CBS Foals at 49ers 20:20 ET NBC